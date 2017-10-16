Bupa launches rapid diagnosis pathways in London

Bupa has rolled out three new diagnosis and treatment pathways for cardiology, breast and prostate cancer to all insurance and self-pay customers.

These ensure that, if an irregularity is found during a health assessment or routine GP appointment, a customer can go through diagnostic testing within one of Bupa's central London clinics, before being referred on to a consultant at the Bupa Cromwell Hospital or at a Bupa clinic, within a matter of hours if needed.

Bupa will transfer all documentation internally, and a central team will book any required appointments.

The new pathways have been designed to reduce customer admin and to create a more efficient route to diagnosis and treatment.

Bupa designed the pilot pathway for prostate cancer earlier this year, together with internationally renowned consultant urologist, Professor Hashim Ahmed.

The pathway includes a repeat PSA test, MRI/ultrasound, biopsy and further treatment.

Sarah Melia, clinics director for Bupa Health Services said: "We are always working to improve our customers' experience - and these new pathways are a great example of that. We are in the process of developing additional pathways, and will also be rolling out the existing services across all of our clinics across the UK in the coming months.

"One of our priorities is to make high-quality healthcare accessible to more people, which is why we've also made sure that self-pay options are available."