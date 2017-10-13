AMII provides 'introduction to healthcare' training event

The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) has announced the first in a series of one-day events for specialist healthcare intermediaries.

AMII's ‘Introduction to Healthcare' session will cover why people choose private medical insurance (PMI) and health cash plans, the differences between individual/SME/Corporate/Trust policies, and how different healthcare policies are priced.

Delegates from AMII member firms will pay £49 + VAT per person to attend (the charge for non-members is £119 + vat). Places are limited to a maximum of two delegates from each firm.

The event will take place at the Skills Suite, DoubleTree Hilton Hotel, Stadium: MK, Milton Keynes, MK1 1ST on Thursday November 2 between 10am and 3.30pm.

Stuart Scullion, chairman of AMII [pictured] said: "This is an exciting new direction for AMII as we develop new ways to promote and maintain high standards of professional and ethical conduct among our members.

"We will be running a number of education and training events over the next few months which will help attendees gain a broader understanding of the UK healthcare insurance market.

"We're really looking forward to this launch session. It will be hosted by consultant Steve Sharrock who brings with him 25 years of experience within the healthcare insurance sector, most recently as head of intermediary sales at Westfield Health.

"The event will be well-suited to those who are new to the health insurance sector, as well as those who perhaps are not involved in the day-to-day sales process.

"We also expect to announce a social media training event, scheduled for early 2018, which will help intermediary members and their firms understand how the effective use of social media can help them develop their businesses in response to an identified need by AMII members."