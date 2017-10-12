Industry split on whether UK protection policies should adopt non-contestability period

Insurance experts are split on whether the UK insurance industry should adopt a compulsory non-contestability period on policies, according to poll from the Protection Review.

When asked whether the UK should implement a period after which an insurer cannot turn down a claim for non-disclosure, 42.86% of respondents said that a non-contestability period was not necessary.

Meanwhile, the remainder had different views on at which point a non-contestability period should begin.

Some 10.71% of respondents said 2 years, 32.14% said 5 years and 14.29% said 10 years.

Speaking at the Protection Review conference in 2016, Payingtoomuch's managing director Michael Ward had called for the introduction of a non-contestability period, as is used in the USA and Canada.

Discussing the poll results, Kevin Carr, chief executive of Protection Review said that the poll showed that "the industry is split when it comes to non-contestability, and it has been split on this issue for as long as I can remember."

He added: "Those who perhaps take a more consumerist view can see the obvious benefits of boosting consumer trust and the press coverage it would bring (and stop), while others might argue that the logistics and any increase in price could be detrimental. For example, might we see a significant increase in underwriting as a result?"

Melissa Collett, professional standards director at the Chartered Insurance Institute, agreed: "This poll highlights the shift in thinking in favour of some kind of non-contestability period for protection insurance.

"In terms of securing the confidence of the public in protection insurance, this represents a step in the right direction and an opportunity to move forward."

Johnny Timpson, financial protection market & industry affairs manager at Scottish Widows added:"As one who has been actively involved in and supported the ‎Law Commissions of England & Wales and Scotland review of Insurance Law, the largest review of its type in over 100 years, I was and remain personally supportive of the Joint Law Commissions recommendation that the UK market adopt a 5 year non contestability period.

"In not doing so, I'm of the view that the industry, as designers of underwriting question seta and guardians of customer data, lost a valuable opportunity to improve consumer trust.

"The Joint Law Commissions did highlight that non-contestability is a feature of both mature and young protection markets across the world and that consumers would benefit from this approach.

"Is non-contestability a silver bullet in improving consumer trust - no, is it a key enabler, yes."