Holloway Friendly speeds up income protection claims

Holloway Friendly has introduced a tele-claims service supported by e-signatures, which has 'dramatically' increased its ability to pay claims quicker.

The friendly society said during trials claimants received claims decisions with an average of four and a half hours from their first contact with Holloway Friendly.

The vast majority of claimants received their decisions within one working day during the trial.

Claimants can now be assessed over the phone by Holloway Friendly's claims team rather than using a traditional paper based process with wet signatures.

Andy Milburn, proposition and marketing director at Holloway Friendly said: "We welcome the industry adopting much quicker turn-around times for all claimants - not just those with income protection policies.

"We encourage other providers to offer a range of options to claimants that speed up the claims decision making process to being one that can be delivered, in a caring way, effectively, in hours rather than days".

Tom Conner, director of advisers at Drewberry Insurance said: "Ultimately, how we act at claim stage is how we will be judged as an industry, so it is excellent to see such commitment from Holloway to paying claims quickly. Clients need certainty as quickly as possible at this difficult time in their lives."