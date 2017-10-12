Holloway Friendly speeds up income protection claims
Holloway Friendly has introduced a tele-claims service supported by e-signatures, which has 'dramatically' increased its ability to pay claims quicker.
The friendly society said during trials claimants received claims decisions with an average of four and a half hours from their first contact with Holloway Friendly.
The vast majority of claimants received their decisions within one working day during the trial.
Claimants can now be assessed over the phone by Holloway Friendly's claims team rather than using a traditional paper based process with wet signatures.
Andy Milburn, proposition and marketing director at Holloway Friendly said: "We welcome the industry adopting much quicker turn-around times for all claimants - not just those with income protection policies.
"We encourage other providers to offer a range of options to claimants that speed up the claims decision making process to being one that can be delivered, in a caring way, effectively, in hours rather than days".
Tom Conner, director of advisers at Drewberry Insurance said: "Ultimately, how we act at claim stage is how we will be judged as an industry, so it is excellent to see such commitment from Holloway to paying claims quickly. Clients need certainty as quickly as possible at this difficult time in their lives."
More news
Dilnot restates call for cap to fix 'broken' care market
'Last big unpooled risk citizens face'
Zurich receives exclusive group life distribution rights to Lloyds Banking Group's clients
Lloyds Banking Group (LBG) and Zurich have signed a deal under which LBG will acquire Zurich's UK workplace pensions and savings business with assets under administration of more than £15 billion and circa 500,000 customers.
Industry split on whether UK protection policies should adopt non-contestability period
Insurance experts are split on whether the UK insurance industry should adopt a compulsory non-contestability period on policies, according to poll from the Protection Review.
Generali UK teams up with Mental Health at Work
Generali UK has partnered with Mental Health at Work in the latest of the insurer's Wellbeing Investment Matching partnerships.