iPipeline partners with Uinsure to encourage protection advisers to sell GI

iPipeline has partnered with general insurer Uinsure to launch its latest offering for advisers working in the protection market.

From January 2018, general insurance products will be available via iPipeline's protection sourcing system SolutionBuilder.

Uinsure will integrate into SolutionBuilder in a move that iPipeline said will avoid duplication of data and significantly reduce the amount of time it takes advisers to source a general insurance quote and write general insurance business.

Simon Taylor, chief executive of Uinsure, said: "We know IFAs and mortgage brokers aren't writing anywhere near as much GI business as they could be, with current penetration averaging circa 25%, and it's fair to say that up until now technology has not exactly made it easy for them to do so.

"While firms like Uinsure have invested hugely in our own systems and processes, there has been a distinct lack of integration with the mortgage world, which seems beyond reason given how closely aligned the two products are.

"We are delighted to be integrated into SolutionBuilder which will mean that brokers will be given a guaranteed home insurance quote, without having to re-key client data into a separate GI system.

"This is a game changer and will cut the time and effort taken to source suitable GI products significantly which will ultimately see more consumers offered quality protection. This is ultimately what we all want, and will help with the FCA's customer outcome requirements."

Ian Teague, managing director of iPipeline, said: "Integrating with Uinsure dramatically speeds up and improves the process for quoting and applying for both life and property protection.

"Our focus is to continually look to help advisers ensure their customers are fully protected with the best available solutions. This solution enables them to effectively engage with and sell home insurance in a fast and seamless way."