Govt mulls plans for AE policy on social care

Ministers are considering plans to encourage all workers to set aside a proportion of their wages each month to pay for their own future social care needs - a scheme similar to automatic-enrolment for pensions.

The plan is rumoured to be considered as part of a consultation document on the future of social care which is due to be published later on this year.

AJ Bell senior analyst Tom Selby described the idea as "interesting", but said the major risk is that people would opt out, adding: "There would need to be some sort of incentive structure to encourage people to put money aside."

Meanwhile former pensions minister and Royal London director of policy Steve Webb was more skeptical of the plans.

"Given the success of automatic enrolment, it is understandable that the government would want to look at what other forms of saving could use the same mechanism," he said. "But as we are not saving enough for pensions, it is hard to see where the extra money will come from to pay for care as well."

Webb described care costs as "a lottery" and pointed out where some people face six-figure lifetime bills, others pay nothing.

"This is crying out for an insurance-based solution where we all pool the risk of facing huge care costs, rather than us all desperately trying to save enough in a savings account in case we are the unlucky one who faces a huge care costs bill," he added.

Another Tory u-turn

It is also understood the Tories' pledge to introduce a cap on social care costs by 2020 has been officially abandoned, and instead a cap will not be introduced until well into the next decade.

The idea of a cap came in a report by economist Andrew Dilnot in 2011. The government said it would implement the cap at £72,000 - a higher level than Dilnot proposed in his review.

After some delays, the government pledged that the cap would take effect from 2020.

This marks the second u-turn on social care the party has performed in less than six months.

In the Tory manifesto prior to the recent general election, May's Conservative party said it would raise the means-tested threshold for elderly care from £23,250 to £100,000. It said this would be taken from a person's estate, including their home, when they die and would not be capped.

However after a backlash the party changed its tune and May promised she would "make sure there's an absolute limit" on the cost of care.

Selby said it was "quite alarming that Conservative party appear to be so blasé about abandoning key election promises", adding: "Perhaps a sign of the weakened position of Theresa May's minority administration".

The Department of Health have been contacted for comment.