BGL Group launches FiftyLife Over 50s life insurance
BGL Group has launched FiftyLife Guaranteed over-50s life insurance.
FiftyLife offers customers aged over 50 years old up to £10,000 of life insurance cover.
Customers can buy policies quickly and easily, with no medical required, via a fully responsive website, or by telephone from UK-based customer service consultants based at the group's contact centres.
Matthew Gledhill, managing director, FiftyLife, BGL Group, said:"Once again we are challenging an existing marketplace by stripping out complexity and offering a simple, streamlined online journey but, crucially, backed up by friendly and reassuring customer service, with the ability to talk to a real person seven days a week.
"We've designed FiftyLife as a low-cost, straight-talking service to offer peace of mind with no mountains of paperwork, medicals or middle men to get in the way."
