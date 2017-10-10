BGL Group launches FiftyLife Over 50s life insurance

BGL Group has launched FiftyLife Guaranteed over-50s life insurance.

FiftyLife offers customers aged over 50 years old up to £10,000 of life insurance cover.

Customers can buy policies quickly and easily, with no medical required, via a fully responsive website, or by telephone from UK-based customer service consultants based at the group's contact centres.

Matthew Gledhill, managing director, FiftyLife, BGL Group, said:"Once again we are challenging an existing marketplace by stripping out complexity and offering a simple, streamlined online journey but, crucially, backed up by friendly and reassuring customer service, with the ability to talk to a real person seven days a week.

"We've designed FiftyLife as a low-cost, straight-talking service to offer peace of mind with no mountains of paperwork, medicals or middle men to get in the way."