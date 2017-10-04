Health Shield makes senior hires

Health Shield has made senior hires as part of its growth plans for 2018.

Stuart Hayhurst has joined as Director of IT & Operations. He previously worked in a senior leadership capacity for British Gas where he looked after the day-to-day operation of the digital business.

Joining from the ACC Liverpool Group is Dan Birtles, who will work with Stuart in the capacity of IT Project Manager.

He brings with him experience in the strategic planning and delivery of IT and technology solutions.

Nick Foskett has been appointed Financial Controller. He has over 11 years' experience in the financial services industry, most recently as Financial Controller for a global payment solutions company based in the Midlands.

Alongside these new appointments, Health Shield has completed a significant restructure, which includes two changes to senior leadership.

Courtney Marsh is now Commercial Director, with the new workplace health screening business Health Shield Wellbeing reporting into him, along with the Marketing function and Pricing and Underwriting.

She was previously Executive Director of Operations and Risk and has worked for Health Shield for seven years.

Philip Wood is Sales Director incorporating the business development function and a newly restructured Membership and Retention team. Phil has been with Health Shield for more than 27 years.

Jonathan Burton, chief executive of Health Shield said: "Health Shield has grown considerably over recent years and it doesn't stop there. We have exciting plans over the next 12 months to grow our range of services and streamline their delivery.

"Our goal is to help ensure more people across the UK gain access to the essential tools, information and impetus required to take charge of their own physical and mental futures.

"Today's announcement is testament to our growth plans. Stuart and Dan bring considerable IT and operations experience and fresh perspectives from completely different industries, as does Nick moving to join us from a global enterprise.

"I'm delighted to welcome them to our team and congratulate Courtney and Phil on their new roles. The stage is now set for even bigger innovation from Health Shield next year."