Exclusive: British Friendly's Alan Waddington joins Gryphon Group Holdings

Alan Waddington has left British Friendly to join new insurance start-up Gryphon Group Holdings.

Waddington has been appointed as ‘head of field sales' at Gryphon, he joined the start-up at the beginning of October.

Waddington was national account manager at British Friendly for five years and previously worked at companies including Staysure and PruProtect.

In his new role, Waddington said he would be focussed on communicating the proposition to key distribution partners.

In June of this year, start-up Gryphon Group Holdings Limited announced that it raised £180m in funding to design and build an 'insurance challenger', harnessing digital and cloud based technologies.

The company said it will focus initially on life, critical illness and income protection sold through advisers and it will announce the

Waddington, said: "I am delighted to be joining Gryphon at this exciting time as the team continues to finalise its innovative proposition and develop its launch plans.

"My priority is to form a new field sales team over the coming months, who will join me in communicating the proposition and improvements to adviser experience to key distribution partners."

Daniel Pender, CEO of Gryphon Group Holdings Limited, said: "We're building a talented team of people at Gryphon. Everyone is really excited about how our new approach to insurance is going to benefit customers and advisers alike.

"At the moment we're busy working with the regulator and are looking forward to being able to share our plans for the next phase in due course."