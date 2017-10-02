The Exeter to enter impaired lives market

The Exeter has said it plans to enter the impaired lives protection market.

The protection insurer said that it process of enhancing the cover offered by its Managed Life plan, to include customers with health conditions who would otherwise find it difficult to obtain life insurance.

Managed Life was launched earlier this year as a new concept in life cover, aimed primarily at people with type 2 diabetes and a high BMI.

The Exeter has promised more details on the development over the coming weeks, with quotes expected to be available from November.

The Exeter is looking to fill a gap in the market left by Just, in September COVER revealed that Just insurer had made plans to exit the protection market.

Steve Bryan, director of distribution and marketing, who joined The Exeter from Legal & General in xxx said: "Recent developments in the impaired lives market have left a hole which advisers may have struggled to fill. For clients who are unable to get cover with mainstream protection insurers, advisers may have been forced to compromise on the cover they can offer."

"This is a natural extension for The Exeter and our recently launched Managed Life plan. Building further on its success will ensure that quality, affordable life cover is available to additional segments of the population who have a real need, but were at risk of being underserved by the market."

Alan Knowles, managing director of adviser firm Cura Financial Services said: "By extending their Managed Life product to higher risk clients, such as people with a BMI of over 45, The Exeter will fill the void left by Just Retirement's withdrawal of protection products. Offering Managed Life cover to these people allows them to get vital protection from a respected insurer."