Bupa appoints head of SME intermediary development

Bupa is set to appoint Iain McMillan in a newly created role - head of SME Intermediary Development

From October, he will be responsible for leading Bupa's growth in the SME market through intermediaries.

Jason Morris, head of SME Intermediary Sales and Niall Howat, head of SME Client Management will report to Iain in his new role.

In 2008 McMillan left Standard Life Healthcare as Sales and Marketing Director to join AXA PPP healthcare, there he held a number of roles which focused on the SME sector.

These included, director of Intermediary Development through to most recently, director of SME.

Iain McMillan, incoming head of SME Intermediary Development at Bupa said: "I am delighted to be joining the UK's largest health insurer at such an exciting time, and look forward to working closely with Bupa's intermediary partners."

Iain McMillan joins the Bupa Business-to-Business (B2B) Sales leadership team reporting to Patrick Watt, Business Sales Director at the start of October. The role compliments Patrick's wider remit including SME and corporate businesses, through to client management and business development.

Patrick Watt, business sales director at Bupa UK said: "I'm pleased to announce that Iain is joining the Bupa B2B sales leadership team. His breadth of experience is important at a time when there are great opportunities to grow our market share within the SME market.

We look forward to working with him as he leads our SME growth through intermediaries as part of our market development."