FCA relaxes rules on advisers 'porting' fact finds

Advisers will now have the opportunity to re-use another advice firm's fact find when a client moves from one business to another, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has said.

In its Financial Advice Market Review guidance paper published on Thursday, the regulator said sharing fact finds could prove less costly to the consumer and encourage the take-up of financial advice.

The regulator acknowledged completing a fact find can be time consuming and is often carried out face-to-face - thus potentially making it a "significant contributor to advisers' cost". As such, it added, any reduction in the length of the process could reduce the overall cost of advice for the consumer.

The FCA said: "The ability of firms to use pre-existing information to facilitate a subsequent fact find, coupled with the high degree of standardisation of some sub-sets of fact find information between different advisers, presents opportunities in terms of 'porting' a fact find from one adviser to another. This could be more convenient and cost-effective for the client and facilitate switching between advisers."

Furthermore, it said, the length of the fact find process could act as a potential barrier to the consumer seeking advice or switching to a new adviser.

Suitable arrangements

The regulator went on to say, however, that firms should consider the likely period of time since the information in the previous fact find was disclosed, warning information could be out of date. Firms would therefore have to have suitable arrangements in place to confirm the accuracy of data before it was re-used, the FCA said.

The financial watchdog further warned: "Firms might also consider there are circumstances where it would be appropriate to offer a client a new fact find.

"This might be the case, for example, where a long time has elapsed since the last advice transaction or a vulnerable client experiences difficulty in assimilating and confirming pre-captured information without being guided through the fact find by their adviser."

The FCA said the potential for porting fact finds is likely to be maximised through "the innovative use of technology", and said it may be possible for automated checks to be built into systems to identify any inconsistencies in the client information.