Scottish Widows highlights World Heart Day

To coincide with World Heart Day today (29 September), Scottish Widows is highlighting the nation's lack of financial protection if the unforeseen were to happen.

World Heart Day is the World Heart Foundation's biggest platform for raising awareness about cardiovascular disease (CVD), which causes more than a quarter (26%) of all deaths in the UK.

That's nearly 160,000 deaths each year, or one death every three minutes.[1]

And although heart disease is still considered to be a ‘man's disease', there are an estimated 3.5 million women living with CVD in the UK, with around 78,000 dying from conditions such as heart attack and stroke, accounting for a quarter of all female deaths.

Many women don't realise they can be at risk of heart disease,which can make them more likely to ignore the symptoms.2

According to research from Scottish Widows, however, less than a third (34%) of the UK population have taken out life insurance and fewer than one in 10 (8%) have critical illness cover, emphasising their financial vulnerability in the event of serious illness or bereavement.

This is despite the fact that one in five (21%) people admit that their household would not be financially secure for any length of time if it lost its main income through unexpected circumstances. And almost half (47%) admit their savings would last for a maximum of only six months.[2]

Heart-related disorders were the second largest cause of life cover claims at Scottish Widows in 2016, accounting for 26% of cases for men and 11% of cases for women.

They were also the second largest cause of critical illness claims among men, accounting for 21% of claims, and the third largest cause among women at 5%. The company paid out more than £36 million for these claims - the equivalent of around £140,000 every working day that year.

Scott Cadger, Head of Underwriting and Claims Strategy at Scottish Widows, says: "Many people believe that they'll be able to rely on the State in the event of serious illness or bereavement, and while this provides a basic level of support, we would firmly advise people to make their own provision for themselves and their families.

"Critical illness insurance, for example, can provide a significant financial boost at a time of emotional stress and financial difficulty, especially now that an increasing number of people are surviving conditions that previously were fatal."

Next week, heart health will be a theme in the COVER Summit, which features speakers from the British Heart Foundation and Scottish Widows and Naudene Barnard, the daughter of Marius Barnard who pioneered the first heart transplant and created critical illness cover.

She will be showing clips from as yet unseen documentary on her father's life.