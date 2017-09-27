Intelliflo forms working group to address challenges of GDPR

"We have decided to seek engagement and feedback from our client community as to their plans and interpretations of the GDPR to map out a clear path and strategy for all firms" - Intelliflo's Rob Walton

Intelliflo has gathered representatives from 11 major advice networks and advice firm customers to form a working group that aims to solve challenges advisers may struggle with in preparing for the incoming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

As well as leaders of advice firms and networks representing around 2,000 advice firms, the working group also includes GDPR experts from cybersecurity specialist NCC Group and legal firm DAC Beachcroft.

The working group first met in late July with the aim, Intelliflo said, of "establishing common understanding of the implications of the regulation and to allow firms to share information about how they will look to meet the requirements of the regulation".

Last week, the back-office provider revealed two-thirds (67%) of the 270 Intelligent Office (iO) users it canvassed admitted they did not yet have a plan to meet the requirements of the new data protection regulation ahead of its 25 May 2018 enforcement date.

The new GDPR rules seek to make sure people's "fundamental rights and freedoms, in particular their right to the protection of personal data" are protected.

The rules will make it easier for consumers to ask for their data to be erased, withdraw consent for the use of personal data and have access to the personal data businesses hold on them.

Intelliflo said the working group, which will meet on a regular basis, also discusses how firms should interpret the key articles of GDPR and how best to meet its requirements.

By the end of the initiative, the aim is to achieve a common interpretation of the impact of GDPR on advice firms and find a "best practice" approach of implementation to help Intelliflo customers meet the demands of the regulation.

'Clear path and strategy'

"It is clear there is a significant lack of understanding of the GDPR, both in terms of the differences with current data protection regulation and the impact it will have on the financial advice industry," Intelliflo chief operating officer Rob Walton said.

"As such, we have decided to seek engagement and feedback from our client community as to their plans and interpretations of the GDPR in order to map out a clear path and strategy for all firms to achieve compliance with this regulation.

"Given advice firms deal with and process significant amounts of data on individuals, it is paramount all have strategies developed and action taken by the deadline of next May."

The working group is next scheduled to meet in late October.