Canada Life Individual Protection hires two relationship managers

Canada Life Individual Protection has expanded its distribution team with the appointment of two relationship managers.

Joanna King brings ten years intermediary and insurer experience from her previous account management and business support roles and is a specialist in protection. She previously worked for UnderwriteMe and Royal London.

Evie Plumb is new to the financial services and protection markets having previously worked in recruitment consultancy.

Canada Life re-launched into the Individual Protection market in August 2015.

Natalie Summerson, national sales manager for Individual Protection, said: "We want to be known as an insurer which listens to what our intermediaries need. By recruiting non-industry as well as industry specialists, we're bringing fresh thinking to the market.

"Having established ourselves with a proposition combining technology and value, our commitment is to listen, to provide a completely fresh approach to protection and ultimately be incredibly easy to do business with.

"Both Joanna and Evie are keen to assist advisers in developing their understanding of our unique proposition, but are also on hand to support an intermediaries' growth and development plans."

Emma Thompson, life office relationship director at LifeSearch added: "It is great to see Canada Life expanding its distribution team. Credit should be given to the insurer for attracting new individuals into protection sales and creating a diverse team focused on supporting intermediary firms."