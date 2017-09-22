Local authorities do not understand benefits of advice in care planning, FCA is told

Local authorities vary in their effectiveness to connect elderly people with regulated financial advisers, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has been told.

In its occasional paper analysing the ageing population out on Thursday, the regulator said respondents expressed concern that local authorities were inconsistent in their efforts to help the elderly access financial advice for long-term care in later life.

The Care Act 2014 made it a statutory requirement for local authorities in England to provide access to information and advice about care and support services in local areas.

However, respondents told the regulator local authorities had a general lack of understanding about the benefits financial advice can offer those ‘self-funding' long-term care.

This was reinforced by research undertaken by provider Partnership, which found last year advisers were low down the list when it came to finding information about care planning. It found a mere 9% of people were prepared to seek help from financial advisers on care.

Public perception

Separately, the Competition and Markets Authority is currently conducting a market study on care homes for the elderly and in its interim findings said: "The provision of information can be variable. Public perceptions are that the availability of personalised advice and support is often limited, particularly for those who are self-funded and not ‘in the system'."

Recognising apparent deficits in guiding people towards advice for care, the FCA welcomed organisations that aim to fill the gap, such as the Society of Later Life Advisers.

It said: "Access to good regulated advice is important, not only for improving consumer outcomes but also mitigating the financial impact of poor planning.

"Financial advisers can play an important role in helping consumers to plan ahead. Advisers may be regarded as trusted third parties and well placed to ‘nudge' consumers to consider their later life needs when providing advice at all life stages."

Care politics

The government experienced a policy whirlwind in the run up to June's snap general election when, in its manifesto, it proposed significant alterations to the funding of long-term care in later life.

Theresa May, then Prime Minister of a majority Conservative government, said the Tories would raise the means-tested threshold for elderly care from £23,500 to £100,000, which would be taken from a person's estate, including their home, when they died and would not be capped.

May and her party swiftly U-turned on the proposals and said the party would introduce a cap on care costs instead.

Adviser firm comment

Richard Purcell, technology and innovation lead, Life and Financial Services at Hymans Robertson, said: "This is a serious issue for financial exclusion as firms rapidly advance towards using technology to distribute products and services, often without alternative access or only offering the best rates and benefits online. The paper suggests providing support for older people in using these channels, but our research has shown that there is a big hurdle for financial services firms to overcome.

"Over two thirds (69%) of those aged 63-71 said that they would not feel comfortable buying financial products on the internet or using a smartphone and only a fifth (21%) would trust online financial guidance. A lot of work will have to be done by the industry if it really aspires to achieving financial inclusion for older people through new distribution channels.