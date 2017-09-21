Cura hosts live broadcast to discuss adviser marketing

Cura Financial Services are going to be hosting a live broadcast discussing how advisers can benefit from quirky marketing.

It takes place on Wednesday 27 September at 13:15 - to register please go to this link

Cura will be talking about how they've been using popular culture to market the advice business, the success they've had and the lessons they've learned.

Cura recently launched a 'Game of Gnomes' campaign for clients to identify risks and previously launched a protection insurance campaign in the style of 'The Walking Dead.'

Kathryn Knowles, marketing at Cura, said, "We've been trying to make protection a little more interesting for customers by linking it to popular culture.

"In our first live video show we'll be sharing our ideas with fellow advisers and colleagues in the industry.

"We'll also be taking your questions live on screen and hope we can inspire you to start marketing your business more."