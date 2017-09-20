Zurich creates group risk website for advisers and employers

Zurich has launched a website for employee benefits consultants, advisers and employers.

Zurich said that the website is interactive and gives customers everything they need to know about group income protection including how to make a claim, including its 48 hour turnaround policy for all aspects of claims handling.

Highlights of the site include customers being directed, via personalised links, to their own dedicated case manager who can introduce themselves and explain the ‘paperless' claims process making things quicker and simpler.



Information is also available about Zurich's own in-house rehabilitation team of medical experts, and its active approach supporting customers.

This includes early intervention, specialist treatment and advice that is available including graded return to work plans designed to help employees get back to work safely and quickly. Zurich's rehabilitation team also offer their customers support with presenteeism helping them to avoid employee absence wherever possible.



Employers are given access to regular webinars covering useful topics such as understanding presenteeism right through to managing chronic pain and building a robust workforce.



Resources for advisers and EBC's include short digestible videos about every aspect of the service including the use of technology such as e-signatures to speed up claim times.



Mike Essam, head of claims & rehabilitation services at Zurich Corporate Risk, said: "We know that early intervention can often aid employees' recovery and a speedier return to work.

"We're confident that our new website is user friendly and showcases key information and the full range of support we offer.

"From smooth and paperless applications right through to the personalised support available from our case managers and rehabilitation experts."