Dame Carol Black to chair joint venture between Nuffield Health and VitalityHealth

VitalityHealth and Nuffield Health have launched a joint venture to provide large employers with a health and engagement solution for their entire workforce.

Expert in workplace health and former government adviser, Professor Dame Carol Black will chair the newly established joint venture board. In 2011, Black and David Frost published an independent review of the sickness absence system in Great Britain.

The offering will provide a range of tools to help employers understand their employees' physical and mental wellbeing needs and motivations with the aim of improving productivity and boosting the business bottom line.

The two organisations said that the joint venture "combines VitalityHealth's expertise in the use of incentives and rewards to drive healthier behaviours with Nuffield Health's extensive range of health expertise and knowledge."

Professor Dame Carol Black said: "Enabling workers at all levels in an organisation to be healthy, both mentally and physically, and to have a sense of wellbeing, is essential to achieving employee engagement and increased productivity.

"I am delighted to chair this newly-established group, which has the potential to benefit the employee and their family, the employer, and the community."

James Murray, MD of the joint venture, added: "We will be using all of the evidence and expertise of both venture partners to deliver a whole workforce solution that will make employees healthier and happier and will improve workplace performance.

"This exciting venture will be leading the charge in changing employee health behaviours to improve productivity and ultimately promoting better health and wellbeing for the individuals."