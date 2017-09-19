Capita launches end-to-end digital protection solution

Capita Life & Pensions has launched a direct-to-customer digital protection system.

Capita collaborated with SaaS software solutions company Keylane and reinsurer Gen Re to bring it to market.

The system has a pricing scale which allows customers to instantly see the different costs of the various levels of cover available, based on their budget and lifestyle needs.

Term assurance and income protection are available through the platform.

It supports mobile and web formats that can be adapted to support aggregator portals and intermediary distribution.

Stuart Welsman, market and proposition director, Capita Life & Pensions, said: "Our approach to innovation has been a simple one, starting with what customers want and then building an end-to-end solution to support that.

"Our protection solution allows providers, employee benefits companies and affinity marketing organisations to offer customers a modern and simple protection solution. It allows rapid market entry at a lower cost, using digital platforms to support new customer propositions.

"We are launching this solution as part of a new range of digital capabilities coming to market over the coming months."

Peter Temple, regional head of life & health business in the UK, Ireland and South Africa at Gen Re, added: "Digitalisation and new technology represent a massive opportunity for the insurance sector.

"As a reinsurer, one of our goals is to support our clients in finding interesting partners and smart solutions in the fast evolving InsurTech space.

"We believe that the use of this turnkey digital platform will enable the protection market to grow by targeting new consumer segments, who might not previously have engaged with our industry."