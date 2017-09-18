MAXIS Global Benefits appoints director of underwriting
MAXIS Global Benefits Network (MAXIS GBN), the international employee benefits joint venture between MetLife and AXA, has hired Nicola Fordham as director of underwriting.
Fordham joins from MetLife UK, where she was chief pricing underwriter which included being responsible for the technical relationship between MetLife UK and MAXIS GBN.
Before joining MetLife UK, she worked for Unum, Generali and Zurich.
Matthias Helmbold, head of technical & services, MAXIS GBN, said: "We wholeheartedly welcome Nicola to the team. Her experience with MetLife UK means she brings excellent insights into how we can best partner and support our members throughout the MAXIS GBN network, while her deep industry knowledge will help us to further refine and develop our solutions."
