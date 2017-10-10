New speakers announced for dental webinar: Why dental benefits should be high on the workplace wellbeing agenda
COVER is hosting a webinar discussing the role of dental plans within an employee benefits strategy; in partnership with Simplyhealth.
New speakers added to the expert panel representing the HR and employee benefit perspective include Maxine Thompson, senior benefits advisor at Clyde & Co LLP and Lynne Florek, employee benefits manager at F&L Financial Services Ltd.
The webinar will take place on the 25th October 2017 at 11:00am.
It is suitable for listeners with an interest in HR, employee benefits, health and wellbeing, financial advice and dentistry.
Previously announced speakers nclude Pam Whelan, director of corporate, Simplyhealth and Catherine Rutland, head of professional support services, Simplyhealth.
The webinar is live and interactive so you will have the opportunity to ask questions and take part in live opinion polls to share your views on these issues.
To register, please visit here or alternatively paste the below link into your browser http://webinars.covermagazine.co.uk/why-dental-benefits-should-be-high-on-the-workplace-wellbeing-agenda/register?redirect=%2Fwhy-dental-benefits-should-be-high-on-the-workplace-wellbeing-agenda#
