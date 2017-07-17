Generali-UK launches Wellbeing Investment Matching

Generali-UK is partnering with the best providers in their various fields of wellbeing expertise to help ensure that cost isn't a barrier to clients implementing targeted and much needed wellbeing support and services.

It will help make a vast range of services - from virtual and artificial intelligence GPs to stress resilience training and critical incident support - more accessible and affordable to corporate clients where they have identified a specific need.

Initially launching the initiative today with three partners - Optum, Babylon and Doctor Care Anywhere - Generali-UK is currently in discussions with many more and will make further announcements as the year progresses.

Simon Thomas, Director - UK Employee Benefits, Generali said: "We recognise the fact that the wellbeing requirements of companies are many and varied and this scope needs to be dictated by the client not the insurer.

"We already offer a raft of added value wellbeing services as part of our group income protection proposition. However, we recognise that in order to help fully support our clients in achieving their strategic or tactical wellbeing goals, we might also need to help them implement initiatives that sometimes fall out of the scope of added value benefits."

Kate Newhouse, CEO at Doctor Care Anywhere, said: "Digital primary care is revolutionising healthcare. Doctor Care Anywhere provides 20-minute long video and phone appointments with a UK registered GP available 365 days a year from wherever you are in the world, with the ability to choose the GP that you see, jargon- free medical notes, prescription delivery and health tracking services all at the touch of a button.

"Our Wellbeing Investment Matching partnership with Generali-UK will help bring these valued services to more people, plus support to employers including MI reporting to better understand how they can further look after and support their employees and their families."

Debbie Jacobs, Strategic Account Executive at Optum, said: "It's fair to say that many businesses in the current financial climate are not always thinking about employee wellbeing. They're looking at things from a short-term, money saving perspective. The irony is that investing in people's wellbeing can actually save money by improving productivity and competitiveness in the long-term.

"Wellbeing investment matching will help ensure that wide reaching services are opened up to companies that might not otherwise have such access. For example, we offer full EAPs with face to face counselling, one to one biometric health checks and personalised programmes for improvement, training in various subjects from work life balance to managing change, plus critical incident support."

Dr Umang Patel, Clinical Director at Babylon, added: "If companies want to offer an employee benefit that helps as many people as possible, virtual GPs and medical artificial intelligence are superbly placed. To employees it says ‘my company cares for me, it's looking out for me and my family'. To the employer, it means improved engagement.

"One of our recent case studies shows that for a population of 15,000 staff, over 1 year 20% of the workforce interacted with the service, resulting in 10,700 man hours saved and a ROI of 30%.

"We're excited that Generali is putting its money where its mouth is by helping make such services more widely available."