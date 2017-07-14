Square Health gains ISO 27001 certification

Square Health and the Doctors Chambers Group of Companies including, DC Life, are now certified as having achieved ISO 27001 standards.

The standards are part of the ISO 27000 family and look at an organisation's overall security risks, controls and monitoring to ensure continuing adherence.

ISO 27001 is an information security standard that was published in September 2013 by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) under the joint ISO and IEC subcommittee.

Steven Rhodes, an independent Lawyer and Legal Consultant, said: "I'm impressed that Square Health has achieved the exacting standards of ISO 27001.

"It is no box-ticking exercise; to achieve it, companies are required to examine their management systems and data controls from top to bottom and carefully tailor their proposition accordingly, before demonstrating to the International Standards Organisation that all of this has been done to the required standard.

GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) which concerns security of personal data comes into effect on 25 May 2018.

Debbie Kennedy, Group Head of Protection Strategy at Royal London, said: "We understand that keeping customer data safe and secure is paramount, especially when that data contains medical history information. It is good to see that Square Health has attained ISO 27001 certification that meets information security standards that align with industry best practices and global standards."

Dr Bippon Vinayak, Square Health CEO, said: "There has never been a more appropriate time to ensure that information security is at the forefront of our minds given the regular news we see about cyber-attacks. We are pleased to have been certified as meeting the required standards, which gives our customers peace of mind about how their data is managed."