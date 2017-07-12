Health Shield offers health screening to entire workforces

Health Shield is now offering health screening services to the entire workforce, as opposed to just senior management.

Health Shield now offers health screening modules on its Tailored company-paid Health Cash Plan products, which can be delivered within the workplace or at a suitable location nearby.

The move comes in addition to offering health screening as a standalone product and includes benefits such a tailored diet and life style advice, immediate test results and personalised reports.

The services are provided by Health Shield Wellbeing Services previously known as Prevent plc: the specialist workplace health screening provider acquired by the Health Cash Plan provider earlier this year.

Health Shield Wellbeing is managed and staffed by health professionals who have been managing occupational health strategies for companies and local government authorities.

Carl Laidler, director of Wellbeing Services at Health Shield Wellbeing, said: "Although health screens are still considered out of reach for most, times are changing.

"We use hi-tech screening machinery the size of a mobile phone and can deliver ‘point of test' results instead of having to send samples to a lab. So it's now possible for employees to gain immediate screening results from one 20-minute check in the workplace.

"This includes personalised advice on reducing risk factors - for example, in relation to conditions known to be associated with lifestyle factors."