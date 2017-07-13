Aviva rolls out top-up health insurance to corporate market

Aviva has launched its' 'Health Essentials' insurance to its corporate clients, enabling firms to offer top-up insurance to employees.

The insurer said Health Essentials offers health insurance targeting specific conditions and is intended to complement care customers receive through NHS health services.

It can be selected by companies as fully funded company paid cover for all staff or groups of staff; or as part of a flexible benefit offer; either funded by the company or the employees.

Aviva said the range aims to provide cover for all budgets and across all life stages. Launched to direct customers in early 2016, the products that are now also available to corporate clients are:

Company cancer essentials include Up to £100,000 towards the cost of non-NHS funded cancer drugs, if recommended by the customer's NHS specialist

It also includes £5,000 cash sum payable on the diagnosis of cancer, to help with immediate everyday costs, 24/7 access to a GP helpline and access to phone-based cancer support and advice from personal nurse advisers.

It also includes physio beneits including up to 5 phone consultations a year with qualified physiotherapists, o monitor progress.

Dr Doug Wright, medical director at Aviva UK Health said: "We know that individuals worry about how they would cope in the future if their health suffered. Our innovative range of top-up health insurance products are designed to target customers' specific health needs, at an affordable price.

"We hope that by offering the Health Essentials range to our large corporate clients, they can in turn offer additional peace of mind to their employees"