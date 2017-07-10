L&G upgrades Online Protection Connect

Legal & General has announced new upgrades to its intermediary case management system, Online Protection Connect (OLPC).

As part of the latest upgrade, the information that was previously available to advisers via the Early Warning System (EWS) is now available through AGENTHUB in OLPC.

The AGENTHUB homepage provides advisers with access to customers' live policies and acts as a one one-stop-shop to manage their individual protection business with Legal & General.

A new Policy Search functionality gives advisers access to full details of customer policies and any customer contact information.

L&G said there is now simpler navigation for advisers to see an immediate summary of any outstanding events such as failed premium collections and cancelled Direct Debit mandates.

A longer data archive facility has also been introduced, increasing the previous system's four weeks' worth of data.

Mark Holweger, Managing Director, Legal & General Insurance (Partnerships), said "We believe these improvements will provide advisers with a one-stop-shop from which they can generate new business, manage their application pipeline and maintain the visibility they need to retain customers.

"Innovative technology like OLPC has a vital role to play in making protection applications easier and this is crucial to closing the protection gap. We will continue to update our systems to make processes more efficient for our advisers."