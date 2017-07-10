MetLife pulls plug on wealth management business

MetLife UK is closing its wealth management arm to new business, saying the challenge of long-term interest rates has made it difficult to deliver value.

MetLife said it will be refocusing its strategy to drive the growth of its employee benefits and individual protection businesses.

Illustrations for new wealth management business ceased at 5pm on Friday 7 July, with existing applications accepted until 5pm on Friday 28 July.

Managing director Dominic Grinstead said despite the business' growth to £5bn of assets under management since its launch in 2007, the ongoing challenge of long-term low interest rates had made it difficult to deliver value.

"We will work with our colleagues to support them as we go through this important transition. We are committed to providing the highest level of service to our customers and financial advisers," he said.

The provider said service levels would be maintained for existing wealth management customers and their advisers, and it would write to both to underline its commitment in the space.

It has informed regulators and service providers of its plans.