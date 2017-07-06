IPTF announces succession plans

Roy McLoughlin and Kevin Carr will take over the leadership of the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) as Co-Chairmen from January 2018.

This follows the announcement made in May 2017 that long serving chair of the IPTF, Peter Le Beau, is to retire at the end of the year.

Roy McLoughlin and Kevin Carr have each worked in the protection sector for more than 20 years and have extensive knowledge of the income protection market.

Roy McLoughlin is an IFA at Cavendish Ware and has been an adviser since 2008, while Carr is Managing Director of Carr Consulting & Communications, CEO of Protection Review.

In other changes, Jo Miller has been appointed head of operations with immediate effect. Jo has worked with Protection Review since 2010 and has previously worked for Ernst & Young as Operations Manager in their Financial Services practice.

Richard Walsh, Fellow at SAMI Consulting and ex-head of health and protection at the ABI is now head of government and regulatory affairs.

As part of the change in management structure, the IPTF Executive Committee will be disbanded with Julie Hopkins, Dave Heeney and John Gillman stepping down later this year.

Peter Le Beau said: "We are hugely grateful to all members of the Executive Committee, past and present. They have played a very important part in the development of the Task Force and, including myself, we hope to continue to be a very helpful sounding board in the future for the group."

Co-Chairman Roy McLoughlin, said: "We're excited to be taking over from Peter, who did so much over the last 50 years to improve the protection industry. We have big shoes to fill and have many ideas to help the market going forward. Peter always believed that we could do so much to combat the financial vulnerability that impacts so many people.

"We intend to confront that challenge very positively and our links with the protection, mortgage, investment and corporate advice sectors mean we can continue to spread the word that income protection should be at the heart of financial advice."

Emma Thomson, Life Office Relationship Director at LifeSearch, said: "The IPTF has been crucial in driving the income protection industry forward and the recent Seven Families campaign led to a significant increase in IP sales across the market. It is therefore great news that the organisation will continue under strong leadership.

"Both Roy and Kevin come from a customer focused background and know more about the protection market than most. So, it will be interesting to see how the group develops under their leadership."