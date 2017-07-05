Bupa opens health and dental centre in Central London

Bupa has opened a health and dental clinic on Chancery Lane in Central London.

The insurer has invested in a new centre to offer insurance and pay-as-you-go customers a range of services from everyday health through to specialist care.

The opening of the Chancery Lane Health and Dental Centre replaces Bupa's centre in Gough Square, behind Fleet Street. The team who work at Gough Square will move with the Centre to the new location.

The centre is equipped with the latest clinical technology across ten consultation rooms and three dental surgeries, Bupa has also invested in a new panoramic dental x-ray facility.

The clinic will provide customers with services and treatments including health assessments, physiotherapy, orthopaedic physician services, GP appointments and dental services including; general dentistry, emergency treatment and dental hygiene services.

Philippa Fieldhouse, General Manager, Bupa Health Services said "We're investing in a new clinic to offer our customers a broader range of health and dental services in a more convenient location.

"This is a big step towards making high-quality healthcare accessible to more people. We look forward to welcoming new and existing customers into our new clinic."