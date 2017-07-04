Advisers' FCA levy confirmed at £77.1m

Financial advisers will be levied a total of £77.1m for the 2017/18 financial year, 4.7% more than in the previous year, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has confirmed.

In a fees paper out on Monday the FCA confirmed it will collect £3.4m more from the A.13 fee block than it did for the 2016/17 financial year.

In April, the regulator expected there would be a 3.7% reduction in rates paid by individual advisory firms due to a 2.9% increase in the number of firms operating in the market.

However, this was revised down to 2.6%, despite the significant, unanticipated growth of the fee block. The FCA had originally expected the a.13 fee block to grow from 9,501 to 9,779 firms, however it has grown to 13,040, according to the latest paper.

The regulator also revised down the amount it would contribute to firms' fees in terms of rebates from financial penalties in the previous year. The final amount of retained penalties for 2016/17 is £46.1m, 10.7% less than estimated in April. Advisers are allocated £3.9m in rebates, down 11% from the £4.4m previously estimated.

Financial penalties imposed as a result of enforcement action are paid to the Treasury each year, however certain enforcement costs are retained and deducted from firms' annual fees through rebates in the following year.

The regulator has also confirmed the minimum fee it collects from small firms will be raised by 1% (£11) to £1,095.

The FCA will raise a total £526.9m for 2017/18 in fees and levies from the financial services industry, an increase of 1.5% (£7.6m) on the previous year.

Pension Wise funding up

The financial watchdog confirmed advisers will contribute £2.1m to the funding of Pension Wise, meaning they provide 1.2% of the total £17.2m Pension Wise funding requirement.

They were expected to contribute £1.9m in the first April estimates.

The FCA said about 3,311 financial advisers, whose main business is to provide advice on investment products, will contribute 10.1% (£208,000) of the Pension Wise funding requirement allocated to the a.13 fee block.

Money Advice Service cost down 41%

The industry was expected to contribute a total £27m towards the running of the Money Advice Service's money guidance arm, but due to underspending last year this will be reduced significantly to £15.9m.

Financial Ombudsman Service

The Financial Ombudsman Service has levied the same amount - £24.5m - through the FCA as in 2016/17. The Ombudsman gets most of its income through case fees.