RDR review delayed by two years to 2019

The post-implementation review of the Retail Distribution Review (RDR) is to be delayed by two years, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has said.

Originally scheduled for 2017, the review of the 2012 reforms will now be combined with the Financial Advice Market Review (FAMR) in 2019.

The FCA said the delay would give the market time to react to the regulatory changes from both the Financial Advice Market Review (FAMR) and European directive MiFID II.

It would also allow the FCA to make "best use of its resources" and "minimise the reporting burden" on firms.

When the RDR was first implemented, the regulator planned two post-implementation reviews for 2014 and 2020. The first of these has been completed, but the second was first pushed forward three years before being pushed back again.

FAMR baseline report

As well as assessing the impact of RDR, the regulator has set out three main themes to measure the development of FAMR in a baseline report published on Friday: accessibility, affordability and quality of advice.

It will track these three measurements on an annual basis and publish its findings. Those findings will also be used as a benchmark to assess the outcomes of FAMR when the financial watchdog conducts its review in 2019.

The FCA will measure the success of providing better access to financial advice with data from its own complaints datasets, reports from the Association of Professional Financial Advisers, and its survey of firms originally used to help inform FAMR.

It said: "These sources provide data such as the number of adviser firms, adviser charges, firms' regulatory costs and use of technology, amongst others.

"From these data we aim to explore the availability of adviser firms, how much they are charging consumers and the costs of regulation to them. We should also find out how firms are using technology in the advice market."

To assess levels of demand for financial advice the FCA will look at levels of pension product ownership, reasons for not seeking advice, use of financial advice, the willingness to pay for different types of advice, consumer engagement with financial affairs, experiences of trying to access advice, and the use of guidance services.

A "wide-ranging body of evidence" has been collected to avoid overlooking areas that could later be important in monitoring the success of FAMR, the FCA said.

In April the FCA and Treasury published a FAMR progress report, offering an update on the developments of FAMR's 28 recommendations.

Last July FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey said he was unconvinced FAMR would close the 'advice gap'. He suggested a lot of hope rested on whether useful technology could be put to work.

Separately the FCA has also released the names of firms enrolled in its robo-advice project 'advice unit', including four banks and four big advice firms.