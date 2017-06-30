Four big banks among participants in FCA advice unit

Four big banks are among the 17 firms accepted into the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) robo-advice development project 'advice unit', the regulator has revealed.

In a statement released today, the FCA named the participants in its first two rounds of the project, which aims to help firms develop automated advice and discretionary investment management models.

Among them were banks HSBC, Lloyds, National Westminster and Santander and building society Nationwide, as well as advice firms Mortimer Mackenzie, True Potential, Personal Touch and Standard Life's 1825.

The number of banks represented suggests a keen interest to move back into the advice space following their exodus after the Retail Distribution Review.

The FCA's advice unit was established in 2016 following a recommendation from the Financial Advice Market Review (FAMR) to provide regulatory feedback to firms developing technologically innovative models.

The project is open to applications from firms of all sizes, provided they meet the eligibility criteria.

So far, there have been two cohorts of firms who have participated - in 2016 and 2017.

Alongside the above-named firms, the participants have included:

2016

evestor

FinEx Capital Management

Money Guidance

2017

Direct Life & Pension Services

Investec Click & Invest

Moneyfarm

Multiply.ai

WealthKernel

Advice unit expansion

The FCA also confirmed it is to expand the scope of the advice unit and will now take in firms developing automated advice models within the mortgage, general insurance and debt advice sectors.

As well as the new specialisms, it will admit firms wanting to provide guidance as opposed to regulated advice and also firms not intending to seek authorisation.

The regulator had already said it would be taking this step in April.

Meanwhile, it has changed the application process and will now be accepting applications from firms throughout the year, rather than on a cohort basis.

The FCA is also in the process of recruiting a new head of Project Innovate, who will oversee the advice unit and its 'safe space', the so-called 'regulatory sandbox', as well as developing policy around financial services innovation.

Executive director of strategy and competition Christopher Woolard said: "The advice unit's initial work, including the support it has provided to firms, has shown its potential and the changes announced today present a further opportunity to widen consumer access to financial advice and guidance across a broader range of sectors."