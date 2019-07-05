60 seconds with... Kim Horsfall (Howden)

We sit down with Kim Horsfall to hear what she thinks makes a good consultant

Location: London

Products you advise on: My area of specialism is group risk, but my role involves advising clients and delivering consulting advice around wider benefit strategy, design and wellbeing.

Typical client profile: As part of the corporate consulting team, my client profiles are mid-to-large corporates, predominately city-based legal/financial services firms.

How do you incorporate products into your client conversations?

Products are the foundation of an effective benefits strategy and can be used by clients in different ways. It's really important to understand what the client is trying to achieve and to provide insight into how products can provide solutions. Effective advice is not product driven; it is about the objectives and needs of that individual client and working with them to build an effective strategy, of which robust product driven solutions can be a valuable part.

What three tips would you give to other employee benefits consultants looking to write more business?

Listen, understand and be creative. All too often we see clients with fantastic products that aren't meeting their needs. Clients should be advised on effective solutions and not sold products. Good consulting will drive product sales where appropriate but good consulting will retain clients.

How has technology changed your business, if at all?

Technology has enabled us to develop and use tech-enabled solutions to increase reach and access to clients and their employees. Whilst the data insight and delivery of solutions has become more in-depth in terms of how we can use data and technology to inform and drive strategy, this raises challenges across industries. As workforces, we are increasingly becoming more remote, which in turn can lead to isolation and becoming removed from a team work environment which can be really valuable to employees.

What is the biggest challenge facing you/your business?

It is both a challenge and a positive that as advisers we are no longer viewed as a broker. We have a range of propositions to support our clients and increasingly we are working with and across a broader range of providers. Effective consulting encompasses much more than insured products. Our clients want to engage and provide support for their employees across full mind, body and social aspects, and our areas of specialism are increasing in line with this need.

What one thing would make your life easier as a consultant?

More hours in the day!

Increased appreciation from providers that no one product or initiative is the solution - increasingly choosing a provider will be based more on more on their ability to work seamlessly together for an effective member experience.

What gets you out of bed in the morning?

Not knowing what each day will bring; it is a cliché, but no two days are the same. Clients keep us on our toes and we are increasingly working to meet their evolving workforce needs, which raises new challenges. Working on initiatives, such as Havensrock Thrive, are a great example of where the role of consultants are diversifying and I expect this to continue as employers of all sizes want to take a proactive approach to workplace health and wellbeing.

It also helps being part of a supportive team and that keeps the work-day fun.

What advice would you give your 18-year-old-self?

Focus on you and don't get caught up in what your peers are doing in terms of making comparisons. You will surprise yourself by what you can achieve and where life can take you. It just won't happen at 19 or even 20, but all experiences will bring you to where you should be.

What three songs are included on the soundtrack to your life?

Oasis 'Rock N' Roll Star'

The Kinks 'Waterloo Sunset'

Madonna 'Holiday'

What would you name the autobiography of your life?

Keep on, keeping on!

What is your dream job?

Other than working in the employee benefits space, my background passion has always been psychology and my interest would be in working with employers in respect of their business strategy and culture.

Kim Horsfall is a senior consultant at Howden