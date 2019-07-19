Seven useful tips to selling mortgage protection

Naomi Greatorex of Heath Protection Solutions tells how she brings up protection with mortgage clients

I find talking to my clients about the importance of protecting themselves hugely rewarding. I walk away from my meeting feeling like my clients have had access to the advice they need on a wide range of protection options. Having worked on the corporate side of the protection industry for many years, by training mortgage advisers on how to talk about the value of insurance to their clients I feel that I am now putting my specialist understanding into action!

I work closely with a number of busy mortgage broker firms in London, which has allowed me to see far more closely what the difficulties of advising on protection can be, while also dealing with the setting up of a mortgage. It is easier when working for an insurance company to talk about the list of benefits your products provide, however this is not necessarily how meetings happen.

The complexity of the critical illness market particularly can feel overwhelming, particularly when you have to be a specialist when giving mortgage advice as well.

I believe every mortgage client should have access to good protection advice, and I wanted to draw up some helpful points from my experience that may be useful.

1. Bring up protection early in the conversation

Bringing up a protection conversation later on in your sales process can seem like an afterthought, and your client may feel they are caught off guard. I recommend outlining the importance of reviewing protection options in the initial meeting and then telling the client when you will speak about this again. At this point I would also mention that the clients will need to understand their employee benefits if employed, and if self-employed that they may need more specialist advice which you will provide or refer to a protection specialist when the mortgage offer is issued.

2. Have an in-depth protection conversation at the right time

I believe the best time to fully engage with the client is when the offer for the mortgage has been issued, this can be either by phone, or by email. I have found that at this point the client is happier to consider reviewing the risk of the mortgage debt.

At this point you would look to book in the appointment and highlight to the client that when you speak they will need to have information ready and set the scene.

Avoid Jargon. Outline a review to the new financial risk of the mortgage debt and their monthly mortgage payment and bills. Briefly outline to the client through their options for protecting themselves (and their family) against the risk of sickness, disability or a death.

Find out about any existing insurance policies they already have in place, as these will need to be reviewed to ensure continued compatibility to the new debt.

Find out about employee benefits, sickness benefits and death in service as you will help them review how these can fit.

Explain how long the call will take - I always say 10-15 minutes,

Be clear about what you won't be covering off - I outline here that I do not give general insurance advice, otherwise clients think I will be helping set up buildings and contents insurance.

3. Carry out protection meeting or call with the client clearly and appropriately

Firstly, I check the client has allowed the time to speak and in a private place where they can discuss personal information if this meeting is a telephone call. Outlining again the purpose of this call or meeting is to review the options available to protect their new mortgage and review existing cover and benefits through work.

4. Be transparent regarding of fees, charges and cccess to Insurers

I outline at the beginning of my conversation here how we work, so the client knows what we will provide and the benefits.

How we are paid. Clients want to know how much the advice will cost, so give them this detail to ensure they understand. This puts them at ease. Explain if you don't take an upfront fee as clients can presume you will if they pay a mortgage fee. Outline the process of commission in basic terms

I also outline the access I have to insurers here, and how this benefits the client, also the experience that I have and how this understanding of the insurers will benefit them.

5. Review sick pay allowance and employee benefits early on

This can be a barrier to a protection conversation, so it is important to review this early at the setting up of the call. I highlight the importance of confirming this with their employer for accuracy of advice. From experience it seems people are frequently unaware of what sick pay entitlement they really get through their employer.

I explain at this stage how statutory sick pay works, and that this pays just £94.25 a week for up to 28 weeks. Re-confirming the amount of their mortgage payments and outlining associated bills, as I find this helps my clients visualise this risk and the need to protect themselves with a private sickness policy (income protection).

6. Draw upon key talking points

I would look at linking in the value of my advice, and helping my clients see the need to protect themselves.

Highlighting key differences in the critical illness contracts available, talking through what their concerns are. Linking this back with the support of CIExpert highlight the differences between offerings.

Sickness benefits. Having highlighted their benefits through their employer you can then talk in detail around the risk of their income stopping, particularly as savings have usually all been used to purchase their new home.

The need for trusts. I talk at length about the value of a trust, do they have children? What are their wishes here? Are they an unmarried couple, and if so the importance of trusts due to their being no legal binding contract between them.

The value of something rather than nothing. At a time where critical illness premiums are on the rise getting clients to think about the difference a smaller lump sum could make to their lives, as paid tax free. I link this to a year or two years income, as an alternative to the mortgage. Budget income protection as a possible alternative to full income cover.

7. Build value into the conversation

When talking through your recommendation at this point I believe this is about building in value, are their real additional benefits that the client will value?

Childrens critical illness cover - this has grown and developed hugely over recent years and is an area clients with children are increasingly interested in. I highlight this and the options available with different providers.

- this has grown and developed hugely over recent years and is an area clients with children are increasingly interested in. I highlight this and the options available with different providers. GP services is a popular conversation, certainly with my clients in London, and access to a private GP is an additional benefit that is seen as really valuable.

is a popular conversation, certainly with my clients in London, and access to a private GP is an additional benefit that is seen as really valuable. Fracture cover will be seen as a benefit with all your active clients, and clients that have active jobs! Just be aware there can be some exclusions…

will be seen as a benefit with all your active clients, and clients that have active jobs! Just be aware there can be some exclusions… Best Doctors - I have recently had a friend use this service and give amazing feedback on the value of this service. This has really elevated the value of this additional benefit with me. The access to a second opinion and the support here can make such a huge difference.

I hope you have found some useful tips here you can use with your clients, and hopefully I have helped the process seem less confusing. Ultimately the reward for all of us it feeling that more people are better protected because of the advice we give.

Naomi Greatorex is director of Heath Protection Solutions