How OTS proposals for IHT will impact life insurers

The recent IHT simplification proposals are complicated for insurers, writes Ruth Gilbert

The Office for Tax Simplification (OTS) has lived up to its name. Last week it published its proposals for simplifying key areas of complexity in the inheritance tax (IHT) rules.

Not only has it come up with good high level proposals, but also its explanations of this hideously complex area of tax are surprisingly easy to understand.

The complicated thing for both insurers and financial advisers is working out how and when the proposals may or may not translate into reality. What's for sure is any long-term gain means short term diversion of resources to deal with the transition. If it ever comes.

Brexit-style planning uncertainty

Inevitably with a review of this nature, the immediate impact is to create uncertainty as to how to plan for the future.

Whether any of the suggested changes will ever be tackled can't be certain. Indeed, as an industry, we have seen many of these false dawns come and go. In the current state of parliamentary chaos and unprecedented additional pressures on government departments simply firefighting around that chaos, predicting the destiny of these proposals is more difficult than ever.

In the meantime, high-level proposals can never answer the detail we need to fully anticipate the impacts.

But with what we can see so far, the two stand-out issues from a life insurance perspective are:

The impact of the term life IHT exemption recommendation, as reported by COVER on Monday.

How to advise on IHT exposure, need for life cover and life cover set up based on the other recommendations.

General IHT exposure and life insurance impacts

For most of us, except the high-end estate planning specialists, there's not much to pay attention to other than a few 'nice to be aware of' wrinkles with specific relevance to life cover. So here's a brief overview:

Taper relief - abolishing this would make no difference to cover needs, apart from the super-rich who can make lifetime gifts substantially over £325,000. Everyone else protecting against the extra tax due to lifetime gifts just needs level cover anyway.

Five year gifting period down from seven: If anything, this reduces the protection need a little.

Removing CGT uplift: This recommendation to charge IHT according to the base cost of the asset has a much greater scope to increase the need for cover against tax bills.

Pre-owned assets tax: Business protection specialists might be pleased to know the long ago promised exemption for shareholder protection policies may no longer be needed if POAT is abolished.

Gifts out of income: Abolishing this exemption in favour of a larger general gifts allowance would not be good for accounting for premiums paid towards protection policies in trust.

Taxation of trusts: Any hope of getting rid of the 10 yearly charge is left to the HMRC trust taxation consultation.

Which leads nicely onto the risks raised by the term life exemption proposal.

The term life trojan horse

I first asked the Treasury for such an exemption in 2007 and again a few years later via the Simplification of Financial Products Review. So you'd think I'd be pleased. And yes, I am, to see further recognition that something needs to be done. But unfortunately the analysis as framed misses the mark and the timing is awful.

My original requests were that we no longer pretend the policy value before death is the same as just after death. So the insurance element of life policies wouldn't be trapped by IHT. This would solve the point Ian Smart has made, that the proposal ignores the same arguments which should be applied to whole of life.

The big missing of the point, though, is yet again to make it sound like the problem with trusts not getting done is primarily that people might be hit unnecessarily with IHT. Whereas, whilst a passing nod is given to avoiding probate delays, the major and growing problem is that unmarried couples are being sold life cover on a basis that means the death benefit can't be claimed by the person it's meant for.

Back in 2007 it was thought that such a change in the IHT rules was the only way to remove a primary impediment to contractual beneficiary nomination and would have been much more helpful. Now that's not the case, raising a vague hope of the change at a time of political turmoil may even make things worse, if it delays insurers acting now to avoid the more pressing risks to unmarried couples. Especially as we can't even know if it would be retrospective.

It's not great either, that a swipe at the industry seems to be made about needing 'a more consistent approach when developing and marketing term life', and the low trusts uptake 'even though it is very easy to do'.

But the other big risk is that this proposal undermines efforts to ensure life policy trusts are exempted from registration requirements. If it was ever implemented, it would certainly reduce the scale of registration problems at new business. But there will still be a need for new trusts of life policies, and registration of existing trusts would still be just as problematic either way.

So, beware mandarins bearing gifts.

Ruth Gilbert heads up insuringchange.co.uk