COVER Q&A: Maggie Alphonsi

Performance Champions campaign is part of Vitality at Work offering

In October, we announced that ex-England rugby player Maggie Alphonsi and five other sports UK sportspeople had been chosen to lead VitalityHealth's Performance Champions initiative.

An extension of Vitality Champions, the health and wellness campaign is part of the health insurer's Vitality at Work offering, which aims to inspire and motivate more healthy and productive workforces.

Alphonsi, alongside four other ‘Performance Champions', will partner with a squad of 20 ‘Vitality Champions' to deliver workshops and promote physical and wellness activities within the workplace across UK business.

What are the most important things you learnt from your time in elite sport that you would share with businesses to improve performance?

Lesson 1 - Know your team. For teams and organisations to be successful you should know your people. Know what makes them tick and what drives them. Make sure you focus on team members' strengths and not their weakness and above all else, value everyone's contribution.

Lesson 2 - Celebrate success. In the pursuit of the main goal, take time to celebrate the small wins along the way.

Lesson 3 - Embrace failure. The best lessons come from failure. It's important not to fear failure but to learn from it - thrive on challenge because that is how you and your team will grow.

Lesson 4 - Set goals. Be clear about what you want to achieve and how you are going to get there.

Lesson 5 - Invest in you. Make time to do the things that you enjoy and make you happy outside of the office. Making time for you will ensure you are at your best when you are at work.

What does the role of a Performance Champion mean to you?

To me, the Performance Champion role means helping others to achieve their potential. It's about helping people to change their behaviours by inspiring the everyday athlete to be the best they can be.

How do you plan on using your experience to motivate others?

I want to motivate others by sharing my sporting experience - the successes and the challenges - demonstrating how my learnings from elite sport are relevant to anyone trying to make positive change in their health and wellbeing and being part of their journey.

What is your biggest challenge staying healthy?

My biggest challenge is not having a goal. When I was competing, I was healthy because it benefitted my performance and allowed me to be a good rugby player. Now I am not competing I have to find a new goal - because having something to aim for is what keeps you going, especially when times get hard.

What are your top tips for maintaining a healthy lifestyle?

Keep it varied - Avoid doing the same training each day, it will only bore you and your body will not experience as many benefits.

Join a team - Being part of a team increases your enjoyment while exercising - it's always more fun if you're doing it together with friends or colleagues.

Plan ahead - Plan your training or sporting activities at the start of the week. That way you can be organised, and it leaves little room for excuses.

Think in Ink - Write down what training you've done. It's a great way for you to visualise your progress and feel great about what you have done at the end of the week.

Take time out - Make time in your week to have a break and switch off - from your training, your work and even any personal commitments on your mind. Going nonstop is hard and can affect your enjoyment. Having a scheduled rest day in your week will give you something to look forward to and will let your body recover from training - and no doubt a hard day's work too.

Water - Drink lots of it! Hydration is essential to maintaining a healthy mind and body.

Balanced diets are key - Food is fuel for the body so make sure you get a good balance. Think about the different food groups you need, what you need on days you exercise and what's good on the days you don't.

Sleep - Rest is key and a decent night's sleep will make sure you are at your best the next day.

The Champions programme is all about motivating others - who has most influenced/ motivated you in your career?

The people who have most influenced me in my career have been my secondary school PE teacher and a young man called Wayne Instrell.

Lisa Burgess was my secondary school PE teacher and was the person who suggested I should take up rugby union because she saw the potential in me.

Wayne Instrell was the first person I mentored, and his journey is what continues to inspire me to help others to be the best they can be.

What are you most excited about in your role as a Performance Champion?

I am excited to be able to help people achieve their potential. I am looking forward to working with Vitality members to understand their challenges and identify where I can best support them.