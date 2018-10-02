Mental health: Insurers 'must not stick to rigid yes/no tick boxes'

COVER examines mental health underwriting following The Telegraph story revealing refused life cover for bereaved woman who sought counselling

As an industry, we can almost hear the collective wince when a national news story breaks detailing the account of an individual refused cover or denied a claim in a way that feels unfair or discriminatory.

Over the past 10 days or so, like buses, three of these stories came pretty much at once. Two of them - one in The Guardian and the other in The Telegraph - focused on separate rejected critical illness claims (more on this to follow).

The other - also in The Telegraph - revealed a situation involving a bereaved woman who had been refused life (and critical illness) insurance by Vitality after her medical records indicated that she had received psychotherapy following the tragic death of her mother.

Elephant in the room

It will not take much strain of the memory to recall a story in The Guardian in January accusing insurers (dozens, in fact) of depriving access to insurance to people with depression and anxiety.

Since, then, however, the industry has continued to combat the mental health elephant in the room through raising awareness and developing products and services - especially within the workplace - however the latest Telegraph article offers yet more evidence that there is still a lack of clarity when it comes to underwriting for those with a history of mental illness.

"There are times that I speak to underwriters from the same insurer, and I can get completely different indications of terms, depending on who I am speaking to," says Kathryn Knowles, managing director of Cura Financial Services. "I understand that there are limits, some people will be given cover at higher premiums; some people will fall outside of an insurer's acceptable risk. But, it is amazing how many times, speaking with an empathetic underwriter can open up doors for clients."

According to Knowles, whose firm specialises in placing unique or difficult-to-find cover for individuals and eventually placed cover for the person in question, insurers should not "stick to rigid yes/no tick boxes" when it comes to disclosure of mental health issues.

Contradiction

For NHS contractor Melanie Hoskin, mentioned in The Telegraph, the decision to seek psychotherapy was an attempt to avoid future health problems due to repressed trauma, however it led her to be deemed ‘high-risk' by Vitality. It is a situation that seems nothing short of contradictory - not to mention worrying at a time when we should be encouraging people to address mental health issues rather than leave them hidden and therefore untreated.

According to Knowles, an "empathetic approach is key" when it comes to mental health disclosures. "They need to feel supported and listened to," she said. "Imagine someone with bipolar disorder, anxiety and previous suicide attempts picks up the strength to chat to a complete stranger about their health to be assessed to see if they are ‘acceptable' for insurance. They may then be told that they are impaired, sub-standard; uninsurable. Is it really fair that someone with mental health issues is being told this, and they are then left on their own?"

Bearing in mind the effect this might have on an individual's already strained mental condition, Knowles' belief is that insurers need to have special procedures in place "to hear the whole story". "They need to listen to the client, listen to the events that have led to their circumstances, and provide support if they cannot offer terms to the client," she says.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Michael Henson-Webb of Mind, said: "It is clear some insurers are operating with a lack of transparency and making crude assessments." And for all the hard work put in by the industry to stamp out this sort of practice in recent times, publically this is still a perception that persists, and it is obvious that life insurers need to tread very carefully.

The situation in question relates to a case where an individual made direct enquiries to an insurer. "If she had used a broker they may have been able to direct her to an insurer that was more likely to offer her the insurance, so she would not have experienced this decline," adds Knowles. "Again it comes down to difference between having the ability to speak and fully explain a situation to an underwriter, versus filling out standard forms where the computer says ‘no'."

‘Good news'

According to Alea Risk's Andrew Wibberley, The Telegraph article is ultimately a "good news story" - "person who has had counselling gets insurance", he says - however, like Knowles, he believes that it is important to personally engage with nuances rather than using broad-brush strokes when it comes to underwriting mental health - this would help avoid situations such as Melanie's happening in the future, he points out.

"We must encourage the applicant to share the events and the stories that have caused these situations to occur," says Wibberley. "We should understand the condition and the events, not just label the condition and count the events. I suspect this is what has gone wrong here - so potentially a rule has been applied that doesn't dig any deeper than ‘had time off work 18 months ago, is seeing a counsellor, is on medication' when the variety of people that fall within that could hold very different stories and consequently risks."

Personal touch

Going forward, Wibberley argues that a more personal underwriting approach would carry less danger than a digitalised, online application process when it comes to mental health disclosures.

"I think it is a difficult thing to underwrite and that underwriters try their best to do so fairly and well," he says. "I do think it's an area where targeting high acceptance through online rules may not be appropriate both for risk assessment and for customer experience. We need to understand the true risk an individual presents and not punish them for being honest or seeking medical help."

It is also important to keep in mind the difference in nature between mental illness and physical conditions when underwriting. "There is more certainty and data to use when underwriting someone who had a triple bypass three years ago than someone who has a variety of mental health issues and symptoms over time," says Wibberley. "I think the challenge ahead is to make the good decision happen first time up rather than requiring individual heroes at adviser firms or in underwriting departments to intervene to make everything OK."