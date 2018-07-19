Industry reacts to April UK withdrawal from UK PMI market

AMII message to customers is 'stay calm and seek independent and impartial advice'

April UK recently pulled out of the UK private medical insurance (PMI) market, however as of yet there has been no official statement from the insurer.

"We are both surprised and disappointed to hear of the withdrawal of April UK from the private medical insurance market," said Stuart Scullion, chair of the Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII). "April's announcement they are to close to new business, but more importantly not invite renewal to existing customers, has the potential to create consumer detriment."

AMII's message to policyholders is: "‘Stay calm and seek independent and impartial advice'."

"Those who are claiming or about to claim face uncertainty regarding their future cover beyond the period of their current contract," added Scullion.

Lack of information

Claire Ginnelly, managing director of Premier Choice Group, said she was also "surprised and disappointed" and commented about the lack of information regarding the withdrawal at the time of writing.

"The communication from April has not been particularly detailed and we have had to contact them to understand more about the situation," she said. "We are now working with other insurers to see if a solution can be found as I am sure there will be many customers who have pre-existing conditions or may be mid-way through a claim at the time their cover stops."

She also said Premier Choice is writing to its clients to discuss options. "It is never a good day for the market when an insurer withdraws, particularly in these circumstances when customers could be left high and dry," she said.

Lesson learned

Regency Health's principle Brian Walters added that brokers with large books of April business will have their "work cut out" and will face "some difficult conversations unless a deal can be struck".

However he added: "It's not outside the realms of possibility that an insurer will step in to provide continuity of cover for April clients, but they would need to act quickly before the good risk is re-broked."

He also pointed out that it may be a "lesson to brokers to look beyond price and benefits to the stability of a provider and the sustainability of their proposition".

"My thoughts are with the staff at April who will have been affected by this development," he added."