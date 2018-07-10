The challenges of navigating the NHS

"Advisers are increasingly recognising the importance of good quality support services to ensure their clients have as much help as possible should they suffer ill health," RedArc's Christine Husbands

RedArc's Christine Husbands highlights the extra support available to policyholders relying on the National Health Service at time of need

The Guardian newspaper reported that more than two-thirds of respondents in a recent poll said they considered the establishment of the NHS to be Britain's greatest achievement [1], but nevertheless the institution is taken for granted by so many of us.

Whilst there may be some short-comings, if we develop a serious health condition or have some form of major accident, then we know that we can rely on the emergency services and the NHS.

However, over-stretched resources means that less urgent situations are not so well served, and waiting lists for services such as mental health therapies and musculoskeletal conditions can be very long.

Complex UK health system

Coupled with the impact of stretched resources, the UK health system has also become incredibly fragmented and complex.

Services are available from GPs, consultants, a multitude of NHS departments, together with related organisations such as social services, charities and the private sector, so it can all be extremely difficult to understand for people trying to access such services.

The NHS is staffed by extremely competent and committed professionals, but sometimes due to time constraints they aren't always aware of a patient's full situation and do not realise that other available services may be helpful to them or their families. Therefore, having information on what is available can make all the difference, all too often I hear individuals saying, "I wish I'd known that was available to me months ago". In many cases, it's the little things that really make a difference, like knowing that you can hire equipment locally, or who to speak to about benefits eligibility.

At times of ill health, people are naturally worried, distressed and fatigued so are often not able to find their way around the complex web of resources and how to access them or even know they exist in the first place. Therefore an expert adviser who can ‘navigate' the systems for them can be a god-send and really empower people to ensure they make the best use of everything that is available from the earliest opportunity.

Medical advances mean that individuals with long-term serious conditions such as diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, arthritis, coronary heart disease or stroke are treated by multi-disciplinary teams, which can be an example of the NHS working at its very best.

On the other hand, it can be confusing, and many families encounter problems such as co-ordinating care, and a lack of communication between different specialities, at what is often a very vulnerable time.

Another consequence of stretched resources is the lack of emotional support for patients and their families. No longer is there the opportunity for nurses to give emotional support and really care for the patients in the way they were trained to do. Nurses often cite this as a reason for leaving the NHS to go private.

Benefit of independent navigation and support

Independent third-party support services can provide effective practical and emotional support, signposting people to services and providing a link between community and health-social services.

Here are some examples of lack of knowledge, and expert navigation and support available...

Patients often don't know that they have the right to ask for an appointment to be moved to a different hospital or service if they are likely to wait longer than the maximum waiting time specified for treatment. The maximum waiting time for the NHS in England for most non-urgent consultant-led treatments is 18 weeks, or two weeks for suspected cancer. However, if the location or time isn't convenient for people they can ask for this to be changed.

People think that caring for a family member is expected - they don't realise they have rights and entitlements as a carer, and often put off going to the GP about their own health. Most carers neglect their own health and try to soldier on, so encouragement to see their GP about themselves and perhaps have an assessment of needs by social services or a carers assessment of benefits eligibility and respite can be crucial in preventing a crisis situation further down the track.

Specialist nurse support is available at hospitals to provide a link between the consultant and GP, but many people are unaware that this is available. Patients and carers tend not to be aware of the role of specialist nurses who act as patient advocates within the multidisciplinary team. They are also involved with assessment and care planning, and provision of information and support for patients and their families. So once aware of this important resource, patients and their families can really benefit.

Dietician referrals are not widely promoted and are often overlooked. Diet and nutrition is an important factor in recovery and management of many health conditions, for example weight loss can occur as a result of surgery or following some conditions such as cancer. Specialist dieticians will usually generate a tailored plan for the patient

Exercise can be available on prescription. It is now well recognised that physical exercise is helpful for the prevention and treatment of many health conditions, particularly mental health. Most people are unaware that in some areas it can be prescribed by a GP and might include reduced gym membership or group exercise classes, as well as the NHS free resources such as 'couch to 5k running plan' and many exercise plans for all abilities.

Emotional support can make a huge difference. The emotional impact of a serious physical illness is often massive, both at the time and when the physical symptoms have been dealt with. It's not surprising that people with long-term health conditions are much more likely to develop anxiety and depression [2]. At RedArc, we find that people have many worries and concerns, and often find it difficult to deal with the multitude of consequences that a serious illness brings them and their families. Patients often express that having someone outside of their network of family and friends who is there to talk everything through with makes all the difference.

Relevance for Insurers

It stands to reason that a well-informed patient, who benefits from the right services at the right time, with practical and emotional support, is likely to have a better outcome and hence recover more quickly.

In most cases, we'd like to think that the NHS, social services and other state services deliver the right treatment and solutions to their patients, but having a third party on their side is like oiling the wheels and gets things heading in the right direction sooner than may have occurred.

Insurance providers are able to offer this service via their products which goes a long way in enabling their client, the patient and their family, to be in control of their situation. Claimants on protection policies can be referred by insurers to ensure that they have the best experience possible by making best use of all services and resources available. However policyholders can also benefit at other times and many insurers make services available through the life of the policy too.

Advisers are increasingly recognising the importance of good quality support services to ensure their clients have as much help as possible should they suffer ill health.

Employers also see the benefits in services offered as part of group insurance or directly as an employer. Clearly an employee who falls ill will benefit from being well informed and supported, which in turn is reflected in reduced absence and sustained return to work.

For all providers, good quality support services are an extension of a duty of care, going the extra mile for their customers or an employee, which of course builds loyalty and engagement from those that use the service and the wider community.

Christine Husbands is managing director of RedArc Nurses