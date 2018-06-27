Emergency Risk: Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis is an ever-growing problem in the UK - the acute version at least - with strong links to alcohol for those in their mid-life, underwriter Fergus Bescoby explores

Pancreatitis occurs when the pancreas becomes inflamed, causing sudden pain in the abdomen along with nausea, diarrhoea and fever. There are two types: acute (temporary) and chronic (long-term). Chronic pancreatitis can develop after many episodes of the acute variety.

The pancreas & its purpose

The pancreas is a gland that forms part of the digestive system. It is a spongy, leaf-shaped organ around 15cm long and is found behind the stomach, high at the back of the abdomen, where the ribs meet the breastbone.

It forms part of the digestive system, which breaks down food. After around two hours in the stomach, food that has been partly digested moves into the beginning of the duodenum, or small intestine.

At this point, the pancreas releases digestive juices into the duodenum down a tube called the pancreatic duct. The enzymes in these juices break down the food into tiny fragments, which are absorbed into the body through the small bowel.

The pancreas also produces hormones, including insulin for regulation of blood sugar levels.

Acute pancreatitis

This condition is caused by a sudden inflammation of the pancreas. It is less common than chronic pancreatitis, with slightly more men than women affected.

Gallbladder disease and excessive alcohol consumption account for most cases and typically cause periductal necrosis (death of living cells). Gallstones also cause pancreatitis by blocking the bile duct, causing a build-up of pressure in the main pancreatic duct.

Scientists aren't exactly sure how alcohol causes the condition. One theory is that the molecules in alcohol interfere with the cells of the pancreas, stopping them working properly. Whatever the cause, there is a clear link between drinking alcohol and acute pancreatitis. The more alcohol consumed, the higher the risk of developing the condition.

The number of cases of acute pancreatitis in the UK has risen significantly over the past 40 years or so, possibly due to an increase in alcohol consumption, especially binge drinking.

Alcohol is thought to account for over a third of cases - on a par with the number of gallstone-related cases. However, the average age in each instance varies: namely 38 years of age for the alcohol-related condition and 69 years of age where gallstones are concerned.

Uncommon causes include autoimmune diseases such as: primary biliary cirrhosis; virus infections; rare side effects to some medicines; parasite infections; injury or surgery around the pancreas; and high blood fat or calcium levels.

Symptoms

Most people who have pancreatitis experience abdominal pain. This can be severe. They may also experience vomiting, fever and feeling generally unwell. In some cases the abdomen may become swollen.

Diagnosis

Acute pancreatitis is usually diagnosed in hospital, where the patient will receive treatment and be monitored for any complications.

In order to confirm the diagnosis, tests will be carried out. These might include certain blood tests, faeces sample test, urine sample test, chest X-rays, biopsy, CT scans, ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) and MRI scans.

Treatment

Treatment depends on the severity of the condition. In most cases, acute pancreatitis will settle within a few days. However, treatment should be carried out in hospital as the patient might need strong painkilling injections.

In some cases a feeding tube is passed into the stomach and a drip might be necessary to help rehydrate the body while the symptoms settle. A catheter is also sometimes used. This allows doctors to accurately monitor how much urine is passed.

Outlook/prognosis

Generally people with acute pancreatitis will make a full recovery with no after-effects. However, in some cases there may be complications that can be very serious, even life-threatening.

The best way to reduce the chances of developing acute pancreatitis is to avoid drinking large quantities of alcohol.

Chronic pancreatitis

Unlike acute pancreatitis, chronic pancreatitis is a longstanding persistent inflammation of the pancreas, causing scarring and damage. This can mean that not enough enzymes are produced, leading to poor food digestion, as well as too little insulin, resulting in diabetes.

Chronic pancreatitis often develops in patients between the ages of 30 and 40. In line with the acute variant, it is more common in men than women.

Common causes include: alcohol (in most cases the person has been a heavy drinker for a number of years); genetic factors (including cystic fibrosis); and autoimmune diseases (where the autoimmune system attacks the pancreas, as in primary biliary cirrhosis).

Other less common causes include abnormalities of the pancreas and rare hereditary conditions.

Symptoms

Symptoms vary but can include: nausea; abdominal pain below the ribs, often spreading to the back; poor digestion, resulting in weight loss and diabetes.

Alcohol-related chronic pancreatitis often begins with bouts of acute pancreatitis where the individual continues to drink heavily, instead of allowing the body time to recover, resulting in long-term damage to the pancreas.

Diagnosis

Diagnosing chronic pancreatitis in its early stages can be difficult. However, once damage is more serious, X-rays and scans can detect the condition. By this time, problems such as poor food digestion and diabetes might have already developed.

Diagnostics often include blood tests, X-rays or CT scans and a cholangiogram using an MRI scan.

Treatment

The best treatment for chronic pancreatitis is to stop drinking alcohol, even if it was not the cause. Painkillers may be used to ease the symptoms with a referral to a pain clinic if necessary.

Other treatments include: medicines to replace enzymes that are no longer being produced; diet alteration in order to restrict fat consumption; insulin (if the patient has diabetes); and vitamin supplements.

Smokers will be advised to quit in order to minimise the risk of developing pancreatic cancer. In some cases surgery is required. This involves removal of part of the pancreas.

Surgery might also be needed if a complication develops. For example, if a blocked bile duct or pseudo-cyst develops.

Newer treatments are being introduced. In some cases the pancreas is removed and some of the patient's cells are transplanted back into the liver. This has been shown to improve both pain and also control of diabetes.

Outlook/prognosis

Chronic pancreatitis does not heal or improve. It gets worse over time and leads to permanent damage, eventually impairing a patient's ability to digest food and make pancreatic hormones.

The outlook varies depending on the age of diagnosis, any history of drinking and the extent to which the pancreas is damaged.

Is pancreatitis hereditary?

Pancreatitis can be hereditary but this is a rare condition and is linked to a fault in the PRSS1 gene. People who carry this faulty gene have a very high chance of developing pancreatitis.

Around two fifths (40%) of people with hereditary pancreatitis may develop pancreatic cancer at some point in their lives. The risk is often higher for people who smoke and those who have diabetes.

UK Stats

In the UK, around 50 in 100,000 people are diagnosed with acute pancreatitis every year. Around 6 to 9 in 100,000 individuals per year are diagnosed with chronic pancreatitis.

The future

A partnership involving the University of Liverpool and Cypralis has been granted a new Early Stage Award worth £300K to develop new compounds to treat acute pancreatitis.

Cypralis is a company focused on discovering and developing novel medicines for acute and chronic degenerative diseases. It has discovered new compounds that act on pancreatic cells to stop acute pancreatitis from progressing.

These compounds are being developed by Cypralis in collaboration with the University of Liverpool and represent the first disease-modifying treatments for acute pancreatitis.

The objective of this new study is to expand the body of pharmacological evidence to support the development of the Cypralis compounds in the treatment of acute pancreatitis.

Underwriting

The underwriter will require the following information:

Details of any underlying cause.

If alcohol related, whether or not drinking has ceased.

Frequency of attacks.

Form of treatment (surgical or medical).

Any complications (e.g. diabetes).

Final terms will depend on when the symptoms last occurred, the form of treatment, and whether there were any complications associated with the condition.

Special terms offered for acute pancreatitis will generally be less severe than for chronic pancreatitis.

Fergus Bescoby is distribution and marketing underwriting manager, VitalityLife