Industry reaction: FCA feedback on Access To Insurance

Comments from ABI, CII, advisers and provider following Financial Conduct Authority's call for better access to insurance for pre-existing medical conditions

The FCA has released feedback following June 2017's Call for Input (CfI) on Access To Insurance, urging the industry to improve the availability of specialist insurance services from travel insurers for people with pre-existing medical conditions.

Among the findings was that most stakeholders believe that access to travel insurance for those with health conditions, such as cancer, is limited and that there is a lack of information available about alternative options for those who have been refused cover. Read more about it here.

In response, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) issued a statement drawing attention to the services of this kind already available within the industry, whilst acknowledging the need to find more wide-reaching solutions.

"There are specialist insurers and brokers who can help people with health conditions access appropriate insurance, and we've previously worked alongside charities such as Macmillan to help provide practical advice for consumers," said head of conduct regulation at the Association of British Insurers, Raluca Boroianu-Omura. "We're always open to considering other ways of helping people understand and find the right cover for them and will continue to work with the FCA, other industry and consumer bodies, following today's proposals.

"The main purpose of travel insurance is to cover the cost of emergency medical treatment overseas, with insurers paying out medical claims worth around £200 million a year. This means a person's medical history is particularly relevant when they are buying cover."

Better support

Meanwhile Melissa Collett, professional standards director at the Chartered Insurance Institute, welcomed the FCA's call to improve access to insurance for people with cancer and other health problems. "One in three people living in the UK are likely to get cancer at some point in their lives and it is absurd that this large group are prevented from travelling because they cannot get insurance or worse, forced to risk travelling without it," she said. "Many people living with cancer and those in remission live healthy and full lives and we should be doing all we can to support them in this."

She also explained that the paper highlights the need for consumers to seek specialist advice if they have pre-existing conditions to ensure they have cover to meet their specific requirements. "The sector needs to work together to find solutions for customers who have different needs, and improving signposting would help enable more people to be covered for the moments that matter."

Signposting

Johnny Timpson, financial protection technical and industry affairs manager of Scottish Widows Protect, pointed out that the FCA's paper is crucial because it, in particular, challenges the industry's use of insurance language and draws attention to "signposting to specialist advisers", something highlighted by the Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD) principle of acting in your clients' best interests.

"Whilst it has an immediate focus on travel insurance and cancer, the FCA's response to its 2017 ‘Access To Insurance Call For Evidence' has a clear read across to other types of cover, disabilities and health conditions. Especially so as in addition to the feedback from the evidence call, the FCA's very detailed ‘Our Financial Lives Research' (released last October and update last week) that found that 24% of all UK adults have a physical or mental health condition(s) lasting 12 months, plus Macmillan's insight that ‘one-in-three people living in the UK are likely to get cancer at some point in their lives' - together these findings highlight the need to review and improve consumer access to insurance."

Consumer trust

He also argued that in order to improve customer trust in insurance, it is important to tackle the perception of insurance access by "demystifying the underwriting process" and being "transparent about our underwriting acceptance rates and five most common disclosures" alongside claims paid statistics.

"Important also that we highlight that very few proposers will be required to undergo a medical when applying for insurance, especially protection and health covers," added Timpson, who highlighted a 95% overall acceptance rate at Scottish Widows for mental illness compared to 78% of cases accepted on standard terms.

According to Timpson, the use of quote comparison service UnderwriteMe has also helped "simplify and improve the efficiency" of the underwriting process for intermediaries and clients. "This service enables intermediaries to obtain either a fully underwritten ‘buy now' or partially underwritten quote from multiple providers, through one application process," he said. "It can also help when an adviser has a client with an existing condition. It allows them to do a quick market comparison quote, specific for a condition, to see how different providers would treat this. This can help save time, and set client expectations in an efficient manner."

Emma Thomson, life office relationship director, also pointed to progress being made by insurers within the market when it comes to non-standard customer need. "For example Royal London and The Exeter have launched products specifically targeted at those who have existing health conditions," she said, however, "More needs to be done, not only to be more inclusive when underwriting clients, but to promote the message that having a health problem does not necessarily mean you can't get cover. Many consumers with health issues can indeed find cover, especially if they speak to an independent adviser who will know which insurers are best suited for that client's particular needs."

Specialist advice

Alongside the FCA's focus on travel insurance, Cura's managing director Alan Knowles (and founding member of Access to Protection Insurance (API)) said the paper applies to all protection where similar issues exist. "There are many people, who are prudent enough to apply for products like life insurance and income protection, that are declined cover or 'priced out' due to a pre-existing medical condition. Many of these people are left feeling 'uninsurable'. The introduction of a signposting service should ensure more people will get access to insurance and in turn improve customer confidence in the industry. There is of course still the issue over transparency of pricing on certain medical conditions, but it is very reassuring to see this being addressed in the statement too."



Meanwhile, Moneysworth managing director Andrew Wilkinson (also of the API) described the fact that 15 million people in the UK (according to FCA's Financial Lives Survey) are already living with at least one long-term health condition as "eye-popping". "[It's] a figure which is set to rise further, and an average of 50% of the UK showing characteristics of being potentially vulnerable the need to improve access to insurance for people with pre-existing health conditions has never been greater, he said. "No advisers can afford to ignore the implications of today's update from the FCA."