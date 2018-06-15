Where employers' heads should be at

Sign the 'Where's Your Head At?' petition today to change health and safety law so it protects workplace mental health in the same way it does physical health, says Bupa's Mark Allan

Mental health is one of the biggest people issues that businesses face today, with one in six employees experiencing a mental health issue. And, recent Bupa research shows that for almost a third (29%) of UK businesses [1], mental health is now a bigger issue among employees than physical illnesses.

As the UK has become a more knowledge-based economy, the conversation around mental health in the workplace has evolved in recent years. However, more can be done to help foster an environment where all people are confident discussing mental health.

Line managers play an important role in influencing workplace culture yet many do not know how best to support employees or feel empowered to discuss mental health.

Two in five (39%) people managers admit that awareness and understanding of mental health issues is still low across their organisation, which can be a barrier to removing any stigma around mental health and ensuring that people have access to the right treatment as soon as possible.

Mental Health First Aid

One important way of raising awareness about mental health issues and increasing the support available for those affected is by providing access to Mental Health First Aid training.

This programme, delivered by Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) England, teaches people how they can help a person that is experiencing mental ill health and signpost them to the next level of support.

Whether you have a physical or mental health concern, early diagnosis and treatment can have a positive impact on recovery. And, in the same way that a physical first aider knows what to do if someone becomes physically unwell, a Mental Health First Aider is trained to offer basic support to help someone showing signs of mental ill health.

Within Bupa's insurance business we are training our senior managers in Mental Health First Aid as it is important we demonstrate to our people that we want to safeguard their mental and physical wellbeing.

Better access

Through insurance employers can make it easier for people to seek access to treatment by enabling people to book an appointment with a mental health specialist without the need for a GP referral.

Mental health claims have doubled in the last 10 years. In response to increasing demand from businesses for mental health support, Bupa announced it was extending its mental health cover for businesses earlier this year.

Someone's risk of suffering from a mental health issue increases after the first episode, which is why cover should offer ongoing support to help employees manage their condition. It gives business leaders certainty that their people can receive the right support and care whenever they need it.

Change the law

Approximately 743,000 [2] employees in the UK took long-term absence in the last 12 months due to mental health issues. And the government's recent review [3] shows that poor mental health costs employers between £33bn and £42bn a year. It is crucial to recognise the human impact of mental health issues as well as the business costs of not being able to safeguard the mental health of employees.

You too can help lead positive change in how all of us are supported in the workplace by backing the national ‘Where's Your Head At?' campaign, which seeks to change health and safety law so it protects mental health in the same way as physical health.

Effective signposting and quick access to mental health provision in the workplace can make a real difference to the millions of working age people who experience mental health issues every year. This will help to create a more resilient workforce and businesses that thrive because their people do too.

To sign the ‘Where's Your Head At?' petition and find out more, visit: www.wheresyourheadat.org.

Mark Allan is commercial director at Bupa