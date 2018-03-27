Industry reaction: Income protection plans on the decline?

Recent Defaqto figures show a 13% fall in IP plans available on the market, but does this mean the cover available is decreasing in quality?

Last week we reported that Defaqto had warned that customers could be at risk of limited payment policies falling short, following stats showing the number of income protection policies available on the market had fallen from 32 to 24 over the past decade (13%).

"Whilst sales have increased, the number of products and providers have decreased; this implies a more concerted effort from those providers committed to the IP market," said Ben Heffer, insight analyst - life and protection at Defaqto. "As most IP is sold by intermediaries, we must also thank the IP Task Force and Seven Families initiatives for helping to create greater advocacy for the product in the adviser sector."

Limited payment

According to the figures, which found 24 providers offering 49 products in February 2018 - compared to 32 providers offering 56 products in February 2013 - today there are 10 products offering limited benefit term only policies, 13 offering full cover or limited benefit term and 26 offering full term only.

However in 2013, there were nine products offering limited benefit term only, nine products offering full cover or limited benefit term and 38 products offering full cover only.

"It is not that ‘term to retirement' plans are unavailable now; more plans now offer both ‘term to retirement' and limited term benefits whereas before there were separate products," added Heffer.

Market growth

According to Emma Thomson, Life Office Relationship Director for LifeSearch, while fewer insurers and products available to consumers might be viewed as concern on face value, the options now available have much improved and the growing IP market now offers more cover.

"In recent years, insurers, particularly friendly societies, have helped make income protection insurance more accessible and affordable to consumers who previously would have experienced challenges getting income protection cover" she said. "And whilst taking long term income protection plans is the ideal, many cannot afford that; short term plans provide a valuable safety net that otherwise would not be there."

Flexibility and choice

Nicki Plews, senior proposition manager at AIG Life also agrees. "The flexibility and choice within the IP market available to consumers has greatly increased over the past five years," she said. "Comprehensive plans, like AIG's now include many new additional features to benefit consumers such family carer benefit, enhanced benefits for those suffering from a terminal illness, rehabilitation benefits and the option of shorter payment periods."

The rise of limited payment term plans and options means that IP can now be much more affordable, leaving less people at financial risk in case of illness, and the increased flexibility has encouraged 30% increase in IP sales, she added.

Consolidation

According to Defaqto's Heffer, the number of IP providers has fallen as a result of mergers and acquistions. "In 2013 Friends Life was still with us together with its strategic partners like Britannia and Connells; since then also, Scottish Provident and Bright Grey were rebranded as Royal London; the Co-operative Bank has also withdrawn," he said.

According to IPTF co-chairman Kevin Carr, there is a better range of IP polices on the market now than ever before. "The overall number of insurers may have fallen, which could be partly attributed to mergers and banks pulling back, but products have generally improved," he said. "We've seen a lot of innovation with improvements in flexibility and choice of options. The recent rises in IP sales have also been helped by the increased numbers of limited payment plans, which help to make the product more affordable and accessible both on the group side as well as the individual market."

Affordability

Heffer also agrees that affordability and accessibility are the main reasons for recommending limited term IP. "If the intention is, in the event of a claim, simply to cover short term sickness or to provide a generous financial cushion to give the claimant time to reorganise his/her financial affairs, then that's fine provided that the policyholder realises that in the case of long term sickness, the money will stop at some point," he said.

"People are typically unaware of their own financial vulnerability and many never envisage being sick long term. Many would regard a few months off work as long term sickness, but we know that the average claim is much longer; the ABI report average claim periods of four years; some insurers report averages of seven years."

Caution

However, with sales stats indicating that 'term to retirment' plans have suffered against limited term payments, which has caused a shift from five year plans to two or one year plans, Heffer hopes that clients are made aware that there is a danger they may not be getting the cover they need.

"I am a strong advocate for IP and I am glad that sales are increasing but clients need to understand that what they have bought may not meet their needs or match their expectations," he concluded.