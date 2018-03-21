Mental health apps: making tech more mindful

Suzanne Clarkson investigates the emergence of health app technology in the workplace

Health apps now represent one of the biggest employee benefit growth areas. But do the engagement gains outweigh the productivity losses? Or is tech actually contributing to issues of absence and presenteeism?

Evidence suggests that a fall in workplace productivity over the last 10 years can be tracked back to the mass introduction of the iPhone, also a decade ago. But perhaps all that ‘usage' can be better channeled. More mindful self-help. Less mindless surfing…

Employee benefits

Whilst the tech market for mental health is still relatively young, 48% of employers now offer employees access to health and wellbeing apps to help reduce stress, anxiety and depression.

According to Aon's latest Employee Benefits & Trends Survey, such tools are topping the popularity charts, second only to telephone medical services at 49%.

What's more, three in five UK CEOs see mental health as their key area of employee wellbeing concern, according to the latest research by REBA and Punter Southall Health and Protection, as reported recently in Cover.

The increase in mental health public awareness following last year's government commissioned independent review - The Stevenson / Farmer Review - into how employers can better support employees, plus the plethora of indices and best practice published by industry bodies and charities, has prompted a rapid growth in new wellbeing apps and online services available for employees.

Tangible gains

The need for such tools is further cemented by hard evidence that better mental health makes a real difference to the bottom line (research found that FTSE 100 businesses that used the words ‘mental health' or ‘wellbeing' more than twice in their annual reports last year, raked in up to three times more profit than those that didn't).

Mass distraction?

At the same time though, an unofficial blog by the Bank of England last year published a graph charting the fall in productivity since 2007 against soaring shipments of iPhones, which also appeared that year.

Is the UK, as the blog suggests, facing a crisis of attention due to digital distraction and overload?

Or, if everyone is using tech, could all of this attention be refocused to actually help improve mindfulness and mental health in a big, all-inclusive, way?

Alternative uses

Debbie Kleiner-Gaines, workplace wellbeing consultant at PES Wellbeing, says: "Mindfulness apps are brilliant as they are a low-cost guide to help people get into something new that will help build their resilience.

"The key here is to focus on a well-rounded, strategic, cross departmental wellbeing strategy that uses a framework such as [Mind's] Five Ways to Wellbeing," she adds. "Connection is one of the five ways, so implement a strategy that creates opportunities for human interaction alongside sensible tech."

Mind published the Workplace Wellbeing Index in 2016/17 and is currently asking employers to register their interest for the 2018/19 index.

This benchmark of best policy and practice provides support and advice on how to improve mental health in the workplace, in addition to publically ranking employers on how effectively they address staff wellbeing.

So what's the latest in mental health tech?

Thrive is a fairly new app to the market, created to help detect, prevent and self-manage mental health conditions. It uses self-administered questionnaires that screen for anxiety and depression.

From this, it recommends a personalised plan within the app, directing users to the right external support to improve their mental wellbeing. The app is designed to train users on many therapeutic techniques, clinically proven to improve mood and resilience and prevent mental health conditions occurring.

Health cash plan provider Health Shield is set to help extend the reach of this app, adding it as an option on its tailored plans this May.

Aviva announced the launch of a wellbeing app late last year in partnership with Tictrac. The app is being rolled out to its large corporate customers to help their employees identify and target their health and wellbeing priorities, such as sleeping better, lowering stress levels, losing weight or simply being more active.

Tictrac's core health monitoring function is shared by other apps. But where it aims to differentiate is in the fact that the platform pulls in data from any other wearables or devices an individual may use to help them better understand connected trends in their behavior, take responsibility and make positive changes.

Meanwhile, Remente is a goal-setting app that includes self-help techniques based on cognitive behavioural therapy. It assesses the user's mood and helps them set long-term goals, which the developer claims can "help improve happiness and provide a better work-life balance".

These apps all receive rave reviews from users, but can they actually form part of an effective mental health and wellbeing strategy? Or perhaps they are doing us more harm than good...

Part of a wider plan

One concern is that apps and online services reduce social interactions. The help digital mental health services provide can be solitary in nature. It might, for example, reduce the likelihood of an employee discussing issues with a friend, family member, or counsellor via an employee assistance programme (EAP).

It's therefore essential that technology is used as one part of a holistic wellbeing strategy, explains Anna Spender, director of actuarial & data analytics from employee benefit consultancy Pyson.

"The types of technology now coming to the market can be great at helping employees manage their day-to-day mental wellbeing, but they need to be supplemented by a wider mental health programme, including support such as counselling via an EAP for when employees need a deeper level of help," she says.

"Technology is just a tool and the key to the success is all about initial and sustained engagement. The employer still needs to create a culture that is open, supportive and breaks down the stigma around mental health, otherwise whatever apps, platforms or other technology you put in place your employees are unlikely to use it."

Credibility is key

Also a hot topic surrounding mental health apps, is the lack of a regulatory body governing their development and content, although this is set to change.

According to Dr Andres Fonseca, CEO and co-founder of Thrive, an app that contains only content based on clinical evidence, a lot of apps that claim to be good for mental health are not based on any evidence to make those claims.

"There isn't yet a regulatory agency to help stop some developers from simply making claims that are not supported by the evidence, although NHS Digital is making important progress to solve this problem," he says. "They now have a process for evaluating the safety, security and effectiveness of apps which is in trial at present, but will soon be a requirement for app developers."

Spender agrees: "Companies should look for mental health and wellbeing apps that are clinically backed and evidence based, and where the providers can give case studies of successful implementations."

Millennials & mental health

Eighteen to 34 year olds, soon to represent the largest sector of the workforce, provide a great deal of traction for digital mental health services.

Awareness of mental health among young people was propelled into the spotlight towards the end of last year, when The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry launched their Heads Together campaign, aimed at ending the stigma around mental health. In line with this, employers need to find the best way to address mental health issues with the younger generation.

Engage and manage

Dr Fonseca believes apps are a great way to engage millennials with the importance of good mental health, and to help manage their issues:

"We mirror their [18-34 year olds'] experience with other services that they access," he says. "We are on-demand and always on.We know that they find digital solutions preferable to other solutions and we know they are comfortable managing their own concerns and difficulties.

"We have seen that they are reluctant to seek traditional forms of help for mental health issues and we provide them with a more accessible and acceptable way of managing this aspect of their lives.

"We know a lot of individuals are very committed to tracking and improving their physical health. Now working on their mental resilience using a digital tool is exactly what they are looking for."

Tools and services

Kleiner-Gaines believes it is not only the types of tools and services that we use to engage millennials with their mental health, but offering tailored, relevant content, be it online or via more traditional methods:

"Millennials will need to be clear about their value in the organisation and have clearly defined goals for progression. They need a personalised approach," she says. "Where we have run workshops for a workforce including lots of younger staff, we have helped them communicate using tools such as Yammer [private social networking for businesses] and real time responsive content.

"Any intervention that shows people their employer is considering them as individuals will enjoy much more engagement," she concludes. "For example, don't set up a lecture about building resilience, instead set up a facilitated workshop where attendees are asked to think about their specific stressors. It has to feel relevant."