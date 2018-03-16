Emergency risk: Pulmonary embolism

Fergus Bescoby discusses underwriting considerations for blood clots in the lung

Pulmonary embolism is a blockage in one of the pulmonary arteries in the lungs.

In most cases, the condition is caused by blood clots that travel to the lungs from the legs (deep vein thrombosis) or, less commonly, from other parts of the body.

It can be life threatening. However, prompt treatment greatly reduces the risk of death. Also, taking measures to prevent blood clots in the legs will help protect against the condition.

It's noteworthy that the word ‘embolism' comes from the Greek émbolos, meaning ‘stopper' or ‘plug'.

Between 2008 and 2012, the number of people who died from pulmonary embolism reduced by 30% to a low of 2,300 deaths. Reports suggest this might be due to patients being risk-assessed for the condition when admitted to hospital during this period. If judged to be high-risk, individuals are given anticoagulants to reduce blood clotting.

Another contributing factor to the reduction in mortality could be raised awareness of some of the causes of pulmonary embolism, such as sitting still for long periods of time on aeroplanes. Improvements to oral contraceptives may also be a factor (pills with a high-oestrogen level increase the risk).

Symptoms

Symptoms can vary greatly, depending on how much of the lung is involved, the size of the clots, and whether there is any underlying lung or heart disease.

Common signs and symptoms include:

Shortness of breath . This symptom typically appears suddenly and always gets worse with exertion.

. This symptom typically appears suddenly and always gets worse with exertion. Chest pain . Patients report that the pain feels similar to that of a heart attack. It may become worse when breathing deeply (pleurisy), coughing, eating, bending or stooping. The pain will get worse with exertion but won't go away with rest.

. Patients report that the pain feels similar to that of a heart attack. It may become worse when breathing deeply (pleurisy), coughing, eating, bending or stooping. The pain will get worse with exertion but won't go away with rest. Coughing. The cough may produce bloody or blood-streaked sputum.

Other, less common, signs and symptoms include:

Leg pain or swelling - or both - usually in the calf.

Clammy or discoloured skin (cyanosis).

Fever.

Excessive sweating.

Rapid or irregular heartbeat.

Light-headedness or dizziness.

Causes

As mentioned earlier, pulmonary embolism occurs when a clump of material, most often a blood clot, gets wedged into an artery in the lungs. These blood clots most commonly come from the deep veins of the legs.

In most cases, multiple clots are involved but not necessarily all at once. The portions of lung served by each blocked artery are robbed of blood and may die. This is known as pulmonary infarction and makes it more difficult for the lungs to provide oxygen to the rest of the body.

Occasionally, substances other than blood clots cause blockages in the blood vessels, such as:

Fat from the marrow of a broken long bone.

Collagen or other tissue.

Part of a tumour.

Air bubbles.

Amniotic fluid.

Risk factors

Although anyone can develop blood clots and, subsequently, pulmonary embolism, certain factors can increase the risk including the following:

There is a higher risk if a family member has had venous blood clots or pulmonary embolism in the past. This may be due to inherited disorders that affect blood, making it more prone to clot.

Cardiovascular disease, specifically heart failure, makes clot formation more likely.

Certain cancers, especially pancreatic, ovarian and lung cancers, and many cancers with metastasis can increase levels of substances that help blood clot. Chemotherapy further increases the risk. Women with a personal or family history of breast cancer who are taking tamoxifen or raloxifene are at higher risk of blood clots.

Surgery is one of the leading causes of blood clots. For this reason, medication to prevent clots may be given before and after major surgery such as joint replacement. Around half of all people who develop a pulmonary embolism do so while they're in hospital.

Blood clots are more likely to form during periods of inactivity. Being confined to bed for an extended period after surgery, a heart attack, leg fracture, trauma or any serious illness makes you more vulnerable to blood clots. When the lower extremities are horizontal for long periods, the flow of venous blood slows and blood can pool in the legs. Sitting in a cramped position during lengthy aeroplane or car trips slows blood flow in the legs, which can also contribute to the formation of clots.

Other risk factors

Tobacco use predisposes some people to blood clot formation, especially when combined with other risk factors.

Excess weight increases the risk of blood clots — particularly in women who smoke or have high blood pressure.

The oestrogen in birth control pills and in hormone replacement therapy can increase clotting factors in the blood, as indicated earlier, especially if combined with smoking and obesity.

During pregnancy, the weight of the baby pressing on veins in the pelvis can slow blood return from the legs. Clots are more likely to form when blood slows or pools.

Finally, the risk increases with age.

Diagnosing pulmonary embolism

It can be difficult for doctors to diagnose a pulmonary embolism because the symptoms are similar to many other conditions. If the doctor suspects it, a number of tests will be carried out - such as a chest X-ray or an ultrasound scan - to see if there is a blood clot in the leg.

Additional, more specialised, tests may also be carried out, such as:

A D-dimer blood test. High levels of D-dimer in the blood suggest that pieces of blood clot are loose in the bloodstream.

A computerised tomography pulmonary angiography (CTPA) to see the blood vessels in an individual's lungs.

A ventilation-perfusion scan, also called a V/Q scan, to examine the flow of air and blood in the lungs. If the scan shows parts of the lungs have air in them but no blood supply, this may be the result of a pulmonary embolism

Complications

Around one-third of people with undiagnosed and untreated pulmonary embolism don't survive. When the condition is diagnosed and treated promptly, however, that number drops dramatically.

Pulmonary embolism can also lead to pulmonary hypertension, a condition in which the blood pressure in the lungs and in the right side of the heart is too high. When there are obstructions in the arteries inside the lungs, the heart must work harder to push blood through those vessels. This increases the pressure within the vessels and the right side of the heart, which can in turn weaken the heart.

In rare cases, small emboli occur frequently and develop over time, resulting in chronic pulmonary hypertension, also known as chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension.

Prevention

Preventing clots in the deep veins of the legs (deep vein thrombosis) will help prevent pulmonary embolism. For this reason, most hospitals and doctors are aggressive about taking measures to prevent blood clots, including:

Blood thinners (anticoagulants) . These medications are often given to people at risk of clots before and after an operation — as well as to people admitted to the hospital with a heart attack, stroke or complications of cancer.

. These medications are often given to people at risk of clots before and after an operation — as well as to people admitted to the hospital with a heart attack, stroke or complications of cancer. Compression stockings . Compression stockings steadily squeeze the legs, helping the veins and leg muscles move blood more efficiently. They offer a safe, simple and inexpensive way to keep blood from stagnating during and after general surgery.

. Compression stockings steadily squeeze the legs, helping the veins and leg muscles move blood more efficiently. They offer a safe, simple and inexpensive way to keep blood from stagnating during and after general surgery. Leg elevation . Elevation of the legs when possible and during the night also can be very effective. Raising the bottom of a bed can be of great assistance.

. Elevation of the legs when possible and during the night also can be very effective. Raising the bottom of a bed can be of great assistance. Physical activity . Moving as soon as possible after surgery can help prevent pulmonary embolism and hasten recovery overall. This is one of the main reasons a nurse will encourage some form of activity, even on the day of surgery, despite pain at the site of the surgical incision.

. Moving as soon as possible after surgery can help prevent pulmonary embolism and hasten recovery overall. This is one of the main reasons a nurse will encourage some form of activity, even on the day of surgery, despite pain at the site of the surgical incision. Pneumatic compression . This treatment uses thigh-high or calf-high cuffs that automatically inflate with air and deflate every few minutes to massage and squeeze the veins in the legs and improve blood flow.

. This treatment uses thigh-high or calf-high cuffs that automatically inflate with air and deflate every few minutes to massage and squeeze the veins in the legs and improve blood flow. Prevention while travelling. For someone with risk factors for blood clots, travelling can be a concern and the doctor might suggest ways to help prevent blood clots during travel. These could include drinking plenty of fluids, taking regular breaks from sitting or wearing support stockings.

Underwriting

The underwriter will need details pertaining to the underlying cause of the pulmonary embolism, the treatment, and number of episodes and if there is any evidence of pulmonary heart disease or pulmonary hypertension as a result of the embolism.

Final terms will often be granted at standard rates for a single attack with no ongoing treatment.

