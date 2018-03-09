Protection's trust problem

Failures in the trusts solution are damaging consumer trust in protection, writes Ruth Gilbert

Customer engagement, increasing consumer trust and embracing the rise of insuretech have risen up the priority list, which generally bodes well for the future of the industry and gives us lots of interesting new directions to pursue.

By contrast, picking away at the tired old thorny issue of how to make trusts work is admittedly less appealing.

Indeed everything to do with trusts is arguably the opposite of engaging for almost everyone involved.

As has so often happened in the past, it is tempting to sideline this part of getting life cover right. Or to think the innovation box has been ticked by going digital.

But without looking at the entirety of the problems with trusts, the risk is that just transferring online the same mistakes found in the paper process achieves little, except doing it faster whilst potentially adding a few extra problems.

How is consumer trust being damaged?

We know that the point of claim is the moment of truth for protection. And the most common cause of claim is death.

We say that life cover is insurance that pays out when you die.

The trouble is, most people don't expect that to mean, say six-to-nine months later, depending on when the frustration of probate is over.

Yet the trends we are seeing mean increasing numbers must be at risk of finding themselves in that position.

We just don't know how many, as we aren't sharing the statistics for this.

A few years ago Aegon, with its high net worth typical customer profile, came out with a trust uptake rate as low as 6%.

A whole of market intermediary found only 7% of cases going under trust, despite forms and guidance going out to all.

Since then other examples have shown some progress in the rates, but evidence is at best patchy.

There is especially low visibility of how many actually do have additional trustees appointed.

It's pretty horrible for those cases with a trust in place, so the customers thought "Job done", only to find that was useless without a trustee to get hold of the death benefit.

What we do know is that it leaves a bad taste when bereaved claimants unexpectedly find themselves waiting for months on end.

Insurers didn't make the probate rules, but that doesn't protect them from this situation being perceived as further evidence that, "They don't like to pay out, do they?"

Why are more being exposed to risk of the probate trap?

It's not all bad, as some insurers have made some important moves to help the situation.

More generous rules for paying without probate and instead using more or less satisfactory work-arounds have become more common.

But these are not part of contract terms so can change at the whim of the administrator… which, by the time of claim, may well be a closed book aggregator for whom maximal claimant happiness may not be such a high priority.

So that's a Russian roulette solution.

Also some of the online trust solutions have indeed made good steps to improve the chances of both the trust and trustee appointment getting done.

But getting even 30% trust and trustee uptake for these insurers is still a far off goal without the addition of extraordinary dedication of effort from specialist advisers.

Meantime, other trends are increasing the problems:

The old practice of doing mostly joint policies is on its way out, with singles steadily rising.

Mortgage brokers have emerged as a leading source of protection business, which unlike (some of) the banks before them tend not to be willing or able to get involved with trusts.

Regulatory fears also make some other intermediaries wary of being seen to be giving advice on trusts without specialist knowledge, so they steer clear (and not all recognize the indirect reward for making such efforts)

The proportion of unadvised cases has risen to now significant levels

The growing group of unmarried couples face the double whammy of potentially losing out on the policy altogether because intestacy directs the money where they didn't expect.

We make trusts available, so isn't this all just the customers' fault?

An administration manager once told me, "We stopped writing out to customers to get trustees appointed because no-one ever replied".

So yes, there's an element of getting the horse to water, but you can't make it drink.

But from a customer experience perspective, we must surely admit that pretty much everything about how trusts are presented to customers makes for a pretty unappealing or even unnecessary-looking drink.

Looking at the detail of most of them, you wouldn't think the main point was usually just to get the life policy money in the bank of your beloved as soon as possible.

Often IHT still features in the "sell" as if that was the most important thing.

Which it may be for the high end of the market where insurers are used to competing on trust provisions to attract the attention of the sophisticated tax planning advisers.

But for the vast majority of people who need life cover because otherwise their family won't be able to manage, IHT is not an issue and they know it. (Or sometimes they might be hit but don't realise it.) Hence trusts look unnecessary.

The same impression is given by inclusion of investment and lending powers, trustee duties, mention of trust corporations, 125 year trust periods and exhortations to "check with your legal adviser.

What legal adviser? One that's going to charge a three figure sum to advise me on something I'm not interested in for my £30pm policy?

None of this looks relevant to Mr Bloggs who thinks, "Nah, I don't want it in a trust, I just want them to pay straight out to the Mrs". And that's just those who've heard of trusts.

Legal & General's recent survey found that 40% are unaware of the process.

That suggests that collectively we are not trying hard enough.

Whereas those who are trying really hard still face an uphill battle.

First there's selling the problem: Future Proof found over a fifth didn't know what probate was, whilst 40% believed it would only take three-to-four weeks.

For those who do consider doing a trust the reasons for not completing the process are many. Here's a list. You may think of more.

Pages and pages of guidance and forms to complete

Guides which rejoice in explaining the theory of trusts in preference to getting the job done

Impenetrable and intimidating legal language

Unhelpful form design

High error rates meaning forms being returned to be re-done

Trustees are generally not present at the point of application

Onerous sounding trustee duties

Trustees seem to have too much involvement in "my policy"

Heavy handed caveats: "you can't undo it, you must read and understand, it may not be suitable, you should check with your adviser"

Open-endedness about potential tax risks: " Usually tax free" - and when it's not?

tax free" - and when it's not? Reference to the (almost non-existent) complicated discretionary trust tax risk

Existing customers asking to do a trust are most often sent a complete trust pack with a range of trusts and are left to work it out for themselves.

So despite efforts so far on presentation and process, there's still plenty of scope for protection trusts to be made more fit for purpose by rectifying the balance between theory and reality.

Compliance and legal focus on avoiding the risk of getting it wrong has led to the bigger error of not doing it at all.

This article is part one of two. The second article to follow will put forward suggestions for how to tackle some of these problems.

Ruth Gilbert heads up insuringchange.co.uk