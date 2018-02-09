Adam Saville: Meet the editor

B2B journalist with music background takes the reins of COVER magazine

At the close of my first week (officially since Wednesday) as editor of COVER magazine, it's safe to say it feels great to finally be behind the wheel.

Following a chunky handover period during which I learnt from protection's leading journalist (this is no exaggeration), Fiona Murphy - who (sadly for me!) has flown the nest work for PR at Aviva (we made quite a team!) - I'm happy to say I'm cooking on gas.

A bit about myself, then - after starting out as an insurance journalist writing about captives and emerging risks in the Middle East, I'm lucky to say I went on to fulfil my dream of writing full-time for a music publication.

After seven and a half years and a stint as deputy editor of DJ Magazine - and countless trips to Brazil, Ibiza and East Asia, DJing in the world's biggest clubs and writing about festivals - it dawned on this correspondent that such extravagant escapades are best left to a younger pup (there's only so many nightclubs one can handle in his 30s!) - so at the tender age of 32, I found myself drawn back into B2B.

I am proud to say that COVER magazine is my first editorial role fully overseeing a publication, and I can already see it is a title in excellent health and reputation - thanks in no small part to Fiona's encyclopaedic knowledge of the industry and top-notch journalism skills.

It's an exciting time to be entering into the protection world. Insurers and advisers and doing passionate work, finding ways to provide better access to cover and respond to society's changing needs; technology has the potential to revolutionise the insurance space, and the industry faces regulatory challenges on more than one front.

I am eager to discuss, highlight and hopefully help solve these issues at our upcoming events, webinars and editorial pieces that we have planned.

I'd lastly like to say a big thank you to all those who have been so welcoming already - I can tell you're a very friendly bunch and I'm pleased to come across so many fellow music freaks!

I'm also looking forward to seeing those of you who I still have not met.

If you haven't already, please do feel free to get in touch.