Quitting the habit - 10 years on from the smoking ban

Over a decade since the smoking ban fundamentally shifted society's attitude to smoking, VitalityLife's Fergus Bescoby takes a look at how things have changed

Before the UK government introduced the ban in 2007, smokers were deemed to be putting others at risk by exposing them to second-hand smoke, although it was argued by opponents that the risks from passive smoking did not justify such an attack on the habit.

The days of smoke filled pubs, restaurants and offices now seem like a distant memory. Instead, the sight of office workers popping outside for some "fresh air" has become a common sight.

At the time, the move was considered very controversial with ministers considering all sorts of exceptions, including retaining smoking rooms or exemptions for certain buildings.

Once introduced though, the country soon fell in line. Councils were tasked with policing the ban and in the first 18 months nearly 600,000 premises were inspected. Few broke the rules.

Public backing grew strong over time and remains so today. A poll of more than 4,000 adults by YouGov released this year for the 10th anniversary found that nearly three-quarters of people would oppose the ban being overturned, with just 12% wanting to return to the smoky past.

Latest figures show less than one in five (17%) of adults in the UK now smoke: 19% of men and 15% of women.

This translates into around 9.1 million adult smokers in the UK.

The number of smokers has more than halved since 1974 when 51% of men and 41% of women smoked.

Although this is considered a huge step in the right direction, smoking remains the primary cause of preventable illness and death.

Every year smoking causes around 96,000 deaths in the UK.

Medical risks associated with smoking

Cigarette smoking is a major risk factor for coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease and cerebrovascular disease.

It is also the most significant cause of cancer deaths at all ages. These include cancer of the lung, mouth, lip, throat, bladder, kidney, pancreas, stomach, liver and cervix.

Smoking is a major cause of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and whilst not a risk factor for the development of hypertension, smokers with hypertension are at greater risk of developing further complications.

Cigarette smokers tend to drink more alcohol than non-smokers. There is also a tendency for smokers to have lower body weight than non-smokers.

Meanwhile, data shows that the incidence of coronary artery disease is two to three times greater for smokers than non-smokers.

It is also known that continued tobacco use after a coronary event increases the risk of further episodes in the future.

About half of all life-long smokers will die prematurely. On average, 10 years younger than non-smokers.



The mortality rates of cigar and pipe smokers are generally lower than cigarette smokers. However, cancers of the oral cavities and other areas exposed to smoke are increased.

Smokeless tobacco products, like chewing tobacco, also increase the risk of oral cancer.



Interestingly, the mortality risk associated with smoking reduces as individuals age, but still remains elevated.

The most likely explanation for this is a survival effect. In other words, those of increased susceptibility to the effects of tobacco will die prematurely leaving those inherently resistant to the harmful effects still alive.

Treatment

Most smokers want to stop smoking but nicotine withdrawal can prove difficult and the success rate without external assistance is less than 10%.

Counselling and pharmacologic therapy are shown to increase the long-term success rate.

The latter includes nicotine replacement therapy, such as the use of a transdermal patch, nasal spray, inhaler, buproprion and varenicline.

Success is defined as having stopped smoking cigarettes for more than one year.

With an intensive treatment programme, combining both counselling and nicotine replacement therapy, the success rate can be as high as 25%.

However, it should be borne in mind that nicotine replacement and other drug treatments are recommended for short-term use of between 12 to 24 weeks only.

Stopping smoking is obviously beneficial, but the mortality of long-standing smokers does not revert to that of non-smokers.

Stopping smoking before the age of 40 does, however, substantially reduce the risk of smoking related disorders.

E-Cigarettes

Both current and ex-smokers stated in the YouGov survey that their main reason for using e-cigarettes was to help them stop smoking (50.1% and 48.2% respectively).

The second most common reason for both groups was that they perceived e-cigarettes to be less harmful than cigarettes.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the proportion of ex-smokers stating this reason was almost twice that of current cigarette smokers (35.2% and 18.1% respectively).

The financial cost

Smoking costs the NHS in England approximately £2bn a year for treating diseases caused by smoking.

This includes the costs of hospital admissions, GP consultations and prescriptions.

The government also pays for sickness/invalidity benefits, widows' pensions and other social security benefits for dependants.

The total cost to UK society is approximately £12.9bn a year. This includes costs to the NHS, to employers and environmental costs.

In 2015 - the latest figures available - the total UK household expenditure on tobacco was estimated to be £19.3bn with a 20-a-day smoker of a premium brand spending around £3,600 a year on cigarettes.

Getting tougher on smoking

Over the past decade there has been a flurry of new legislation related to smoking and the UK is often at the forefront.

The age at which people can buy tobacco products has increased from 16 to 18 and they are no longer sold in vending machines. A ban on tobacco displays in shops has also been introduced, while cigarettes now have to be sold in standardised packages and smoking is not allowed in cars carrying children.

Packs of 10 have also been banned which has had an impact on casual smokers.

Locally, a number of town halls have also sought to take their own steps, with some banning smoking in parks, squares and outside areas used by restaurants and pubs.

The initial ban, it seems, has opened the floodgates.

Demographics & smoking: facts

Smoking prevalence is highest in the 25-34 age group (24%) and lowest amongst those aged 60 and over (10%). More than half (59% of all adults) report they have never smoked.

Those with the lowest incomes are twice as likely to smoke as people who come from the highest income groups. This trend continues even as smoking rates fall.

Two-thirds of smokers start before age 18. Of those who try smoking, between a third and a half will become regular smokers.

There are fewer young people taking up smoking. The numbers have halved since the introduction of the ban. One possible reason for this is that young people spend so much of their time online that it has replaced other vices.

England still has a relatively large number of women who smoke during pregnancy: one in 10 at last count, although the figures are falling.

Underwriting

Smoker status is a significant factor in the differences in life expectancy and health outcomes.

The increased health risk for smokers is high and this is reflected in the increased premiums for all forms of protection insurance. Depending on the applicant's age, premiums can be between 30% and 100% more expensive for smokers.

This is due to the increased likelihood of a claim occurring due to suffering an early death, a critical/serious illness or becoming disabled.

Currently, most insurers treat someone who has used tobacco in the last 12 months as a smoker.

That includes everyone, from the 20-a-day cigarette smoker to someone who has a cigarette on a Saturday night or an occasional cigar on special occasions.

This may well change in the future, however, to allow for a more accurate underwriting assessment of each individual.

The exceptions are for elderly applicants, applicants who have certain medical conditions where smoking makes the risk uninsurable or where the quantity of cigarettes smoked daily is deemed excessive (30 - 40 per day).

Depending on the amount of cover being applied for, a cotinine test may be required as part of the underwriting process for non-smoking applicants.

Cotinine is a chemical that is made by the body from nicotine and is an indicator that nicotine has been inhaled or otherwise introduced into the body.

References:

BBC Health

www.ash.org.uk

www.ons.gov.uk

Fergus Bescoby is distribution and marking underwriting manager for VitalityLife.