Prostate cancer now a bigger killer than breast cancer

Male-only cancer deaths overtaking breast cancer highlights need for earlier diagnosis and better prevention - so how are insurers stepping up?

Just days before World Cancer Day, news broke that prostate cancer is now a bigger killer among men than breast cancer is for women.

More than 11,800 men a year are now killed by it in the UK, whereas 11,400 female lives have been claimed by breast cancer in the past year.

Absurd claims by the Daily Mail of an NHS gender bias aside, it's obvious that research funding for prostate cancer - half the amount of breast cancer - does need to be addressed.

However on top of increased funding, the stats have brought into focus the growing need for earlier detection, better methods of prevention and raised awareness among the male population when it comes to prostate cancer.

According to Cancer Research UK, more men are dying from prostate cancer later down the line because they are living longer and surviving other diseases, while there is still a culture among some men to refrain from disclosing symptoms or shy away from seeing GPs.

Early detection

According to Prostate Cancer, one in eight men will at some point develop breast cancer in the UK, however 84% of individuals beat it.

Earlier health screenings and a more proactive approach to checking men's prostates would go a long way to help manage the rise of prostate-related fatalities.

According to Bupa, 7% of customers who had a prostate specific antigen test (PSA) as part of a health assessment last year has a ‘raised result' with 37% of those needing further investigation.

"This highlights the need for men across the UK to get checked, and with the introduction of our diagnosis and treatment pathway we hope to be able to increase early detection and treatment," said Dr Luke James, medical director for Bupa Health Clinics.

Bupa's Prostate Cancer Pathway, available in London, is a service designed with a consultant urologist for its insurance and self-pay customers.

Better education

According to Steve Casey at Square Health, currently most UK insurers do not provide assistance specifically for the prevention of prostate cancer, however its detection is something that can easily be included within health screenings.

"Education is the obvious answer, but men are notorious for not talking about these things nor acting on them," he told COVER Magazine. "If people undertake a health MOT we could tailor the tests to their age and circumstances, although most new products the market has seen in recent years have been simplified versions, which are mostly targeted at young and healthy people."

He also said that if more products were aimed at non-standard and older lives then more health screenings could be offered, which would allow early diagnosis and help prevent claims.

"From a protection underwriting point of view, depending on the circumstances, we may request a PSA test on some older male lives where the sum assured exceeds certain levels," said Ali Hasan, clinical operations director at Vitality. "However, although this test may detect prostate cancer in the higher risk age groups, the actual test is not always deemed to be as reliable as a general screening test for older males and can often cause confusion as a result of ‘false positive' results.

"It is therefore always advisable that anyone with health concerns should seek advice through their GP."

Cover and support

CIExpert's Alan Lakey suggests that insurers should highlight specific advice about self-testing for testicular, breast and various symptoms of prostate cancer as part of their critical illness key facts and descriptive brochures.

Additional services such as Squared Health, Best Doctors and RedArc are also on hand for second opinions and access to telephone GP offers.

"Critical Illness is the plan best suited to dealing with early-stage cancers because all adviser-supporting companies include early-stage prostate cancer and carcinoma in situ of the breast within their plans," said Lakey. "Income protection has its place although treatment for these early stage conditions tends to be short stay in hospital with regular follow-ups, so most income protection plans will not pay out due to the majority having four or more weeks period of deferment prior to paying out income."

Seeking advice

With NHS analysis indicating that 37% of men aged 50-54 eligible for a health check took up the opportunity, compared to 49% of women, ultimately one of the main problem lies within men's inertia when it comes to seeking medical help.

Along with healthier lifestyles and better diets, more information from insurers about prostate cancer is one vital way to help aid prevention.

For example, a PSA test is available to every man over 50, however this relies on proactivity on men's part rather than national screenings - what men need is reminding.